7 Morning Digest: Teen runner saved after cardiac arrest, new library plan & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry Tuesday, Stormy Wednesday

Fairly bright Tuesday, but it will still be cooler than normal. Storms are expected Wednesday and some could be severe. Damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a tornado are all possible.

Severe weather is likely again on Wednesday as a storm system moves in. The storm system arrives with a possible light wintry mix early Wednesday morning. The highest chance of this will be north of Detroit. Severe storms are likely across southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon/evening. All the severe weather threats are possible, including damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding. Make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts and have a safe place to go until the storm passes.

Any traffic issues?

Northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) is closed at 8 Mile due to a crash. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'Very grateful': Allen Park track coaches help save student who suffered cardiac arrest

A metro Detroit family is sharing gratitude after track coaches at Allen Park High School helped save a young life.

On March 12, freshman Alyssa Atkinson was doing a normal warm-up during track practice at Allen Park High School when things took a quick turn for the worst.

"I just remember doing two warm-up laps and then doing our regular warm-up in lines, but that's all I remember from that day," Atkinson said.

Her next memory was waking up in a hospital with family by her side. The 14-year-old later learned she went into sudden cardiac arrest.

"I was, like, very grateful to be even awake at the moment, but it was scary to know that happened to me," Atkinson said.

It was a surreal moment, especially as Alyssa had never shown any signs of a heart problem previously.

"And she does her sports physical every year for sports activities in high school and middle school. So, this was sprung upon us and we had no idea," said Kelly Dolan, Alyssa's mother.

As Alyssa recovers at home, two Allen Park track coaches are being called heroes. We're told that after Alyssa went unresponsive at practice, they quickly performed CPR and used an AED.

"It got her heart rhythm back in place before the EMS arrived. Those critical seconds changed my life, my daughter's life, and it saved her life," Dolan said.

City of Troy exploring plans to build a new library

A popular gathering spot in Troy could look a little different in the near future. City leaders are discussing plans to build a new public library.

If approved, the new library would be built near the Troy Community Center, just across the way from the current library, and staff members envision it being double the size.

"I come here about three times a week," said James Green of Troy, who was meticulously working on a 500-piece puzzle Monday afternoon.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom, so this is a great place to come," Brooks Hart of Troy said as her children played together in the kid's section. "At least once a month we come here. We have our library bag. We drop it all off and then get a whole fresh set of books."

Library Director Emily Dumas says there are many issues with the decades-old building including not enough space for students, families and programs.

"The problem with this library building is the original building is from 1971 and the addition was from 1984. There’s been no major renovations and no expansions since then," Dumas said.

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker also says it’s time for a change.

"Though it may not look as bad as it is the average patron, it is a failing building in many, many ways," Baker said.

'I never take life for granted.' Detroit dad injured while shielding his kids in apartment explosion

A Detroit man who was injured shielding his kids from an explosion at a Detroit apartment complex told our Carolyn Clifford what happened in the aftermath.

Martez Jackson, 32, heard the explosion at the apartment around 4 a.m. and told us he immediately shielded his kids – a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old.

Speaking to Clifford, Jackson said that he was hit with the impact and broke four of his ribs. He arrived back on the scene of the explosion on Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital.

"I’m in a lot of pain, I’m just fighting through it. I was mainly concerned about my children, about they life," Jackson told us. "I didn’t care about mines, for real. As long as they was good, that was more important to me."

The explosion happened in the apartment building in the 13000 block of Littlefield around 4 a.m. 13 people – including six kids – were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two adults and one child remain hospitalized in critical condition.

