7 hospitalized, including 5 kids, after possible explosion on Detroit's west side

DETROIT'S WEST SIDE (WXYZ) — Seven people were hospitalized, including five kids, after a possible explosion at an apartment building on Detroit's west side.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 13000 block of Littlefield Street.

Fire commissioner Chuck Simms said that 12 people were rescued from the building, including six adults and six kids.

The following people were transported to the hospital, with three injuries considered severe:



A 30-year-old man with severe burns to 90 percent of his body

A 27-year-old woman, who is in critical condition after severe burns to 20-30 percent

A three-year-old girl with 15 percent burns to her body

A 26-year-old mother and her four kids, with one of those kids being the three-year-old

"Absolutely, this was like it was their children," said Fire Commissioner Charles Simms. "The fire department did a great job; without the crews on the scene it would have been a lot worse."

We did talk to one man who had six family members in the building.

"My son and my two grandkids were on this side right here. They had to get them out through the window. They were stuck in there," Charles said. "They had to get them out through the window. They live on the top. So they were stuck in there, they couldn't get down, so they had to go and get them through the back way."

The cause of this fire is still being investigated. Fire officials say no one else is in the building, which in unsafe to go into with it being unstable.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes readily available.

