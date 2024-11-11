7 Morning Digest: Veterans Day in metro Detroit, Lions comeback and more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Breezy Monday with a shower chance

7 First Alert Meteorologist Hally Vogel said we're back to mostly dry weather today, but we'll keep a slight chance for a shower, mainly north of I-69. It will be breezy with west winds 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30-40 mph. Highs climb into the mid 50s.

High pressure builds in Tuesday and keeps the weather dry through Wednesday. Highs will be closer to average and in the low to mid 50s both days, under partly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures remain close to average and in the low to mid 50s.

Any traffic issues to worry about?

So far this morning, there are no major traffic issues to know about! We'll update this section if any major road closures arrive. Be sure to check our live traffic map before you go.

The top stories you need to know about this morning

There are a lot of events happening today to celebrate veterans and thank them for their service. We are also raising the voices of those who have served and sharing what's important to them.

On top of the celebrations and deals meant to thank veterans for their service, getting the opportunity to share those personal stories and current concerns is what makes this day special.

Robert Middleton decided on being a Marine at the very young age of 5.

"I saw a marine in his dress blue zip clothes and I was so awe struck about him," Middleton said. "And I said when I grow up I want to wear one of those uniforms and I did."

Enlisting after his high school graduation, the combat veteran served on Operation Dewey Cannon in Viertnam from 1967-1972.

"It was truly an honor to serve my country," Middleton said.

Proud Air Force Veteran Pascal Koyton also served in Vietnam.

"I enjoyed every bit of my tour but I'd do it again," Koyton said.

Now they both are continuing to serve in different ways.

For Koyton, it's volunteering withthe non-profit Soldier's Angels, helping with free meals and even visiting with patients at the VA Hospital in Detroit.

You can check out a list of Veterans Day events happening in metro Detroit here, and alist of deals here.

Detroit Lions complete epic comeback beating Houston Texans 26-23

David J. Phillip/AP Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 52-yard field goal at the end of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Houston. The Lions won 26-23. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Detroit Lions overcame five turnovers and had a great second half to come back and beat the Houston Texans 26-23 on Sunday night.

Jake Bates had two key field goals in the fourth quarter the gave the Lions the win.

It was a bad first half for the Lions that saw Jared Goff throw three interceptions and the Lions only put up seven points. They were down 23-7 at halftime, but didn't allow the Texans to score in the second half.

Starting off the fourth quarter, the Lions started looking like the team we've seen all year. They drove down the field on seven plays for 64 yards, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. That drive also had an incredible catch from Jameson Williams and a 24-yard screen pass from Goff to Montgomery. Detroit cut the lead to 23-20 early in the fourth.

Detroit's defense continued to stand strong against the Texans' offense, sacking Stroud for a fourth time and forcing another punt from Houston. Jahmyr Gibbs had two big runs that put the Lions into Texans territory.

The Lions couldn't move forward, but Jake Bates was able to kick a 58-yard field goal to tie the game at 23 with just five minutes left in the game. That field goal was the third-longest in Lions history.

The Lions' defense once again stopped the Texans and then they missed a 58-yard field goal wide left and the Lions took over with just under 2 minutes remaining.

Detroit kept moving the ball and converted a key third down on a pass from Goff to St. Brown that put the Lions into field goal range. A timeout was called with four seconds left and then Bates kicked a 52-yard field goal to give the Lions a 26-23 win.

The Lions improve to 8-1 on the season and host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at Ford Field.

Nurses from Corewell Health East hospitals to vote this week on whether or not to unionize

Corewell Health nurses could be a part of the Teamsters union if they vote yes to it this week.

Some nurses from Corewell Health hospitals across metro Detroit came together on Sunday night to encourage their fellow nurses from Corewell Health’s Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital to vote yes to unionize.

“We’re just sick of doing more with less,” said Sarah Johnson, a nurse at Beaumont Hospital. “Enough is enough, we deserve better and our patients deserve better.”

Johnson has been advocating for nurses who work within the nine Corewell Health East hospitals to be a part of the Teamsters union.

“We didn’t just decide to unionize with one hospital. We know for that this company that we're with, we have to have strength in numbers,” Johnson added.

From Nov. 12th to the 14th, more than 9,600 Corewell Health nurses will have the opportunity to vote yes or no to unionizing.

'It would raise people’s level of concern.' Michigan Senate approves speed cameras in work zones

Michigan Senate approves speed cameras in work zones

This past week, a road worker was hit by a car and killed as he was doing his job along I-75 in southwest Detroit. It’s not known just yet what caused the crash that killed him, but we do know a leading cause of crashes in work zones is speeding.

This is why state lawmakers proposed a bill that would put speed cameras monitored by the Michigan Department of Transportation in work zones.

“I think it would be a great thing, it would raise people’s level of concern when they are in work zones,” said Dawn Morisette, mother of Zach Morisette.

Now the bill is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

If the bill is signed into law, that would mean a speed camera will catch a vehicle going over 10 miles per hour, the vehicle owner will be issued a warning first — then if they’re caught again, they will be given a fine of $150.

