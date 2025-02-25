7 Morning Digest: Warming up, Detroit sports enthusiast shares 'final thoughts' & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day ahead

TODAY: A slight rain chance in the morning and then a little sun with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase towards morning with a freezing rain chance. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A very slight chance for freezing rain in the early morning hours. After that, the rain chances will increase, which will mix with snow at times. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

#Faturday, Detroit sports enthusiast Andy Isaac shares 'final thoughts,' words of encouragement

Among many things, it's the real passion and raw reactions that have more than 90,000 people following metro Detroit native Andy Isaac on social media.

Isaac started posting online in 2006 with his blog "World of Isaac," a space where he could update friends and family on his journey with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

With an infectious personality like Isaac's, the platform quickly grew.

Over the years, he has become well known in metro Detroit for his local sports reactions, positive outlook on life and Saturday food reviews that are affectionately known as #Faturday.

However, it's his post on X on Feb. 18 that stopped more than 5 million users mid-scroll.

Isaac shared that his cancer has "finally taken its toll." He decided to go on hospice care. He said he's tired and in pain while sharing some "final thoughts."

As someone who has created so much joy through his online presence, we reached out to Isaac, asking if he'd answer some of our questions. He kindly obliged.

You can read some of his answers here

Michigan family turns their open heart surgery journey into story for other families

At three years old, Ariella Cuadrado, better known as Ari, has been through more than most kids her age.

“Ari was born with Down syndrome. About 50% of kiddos with Down syndrome are also born with Congenital heart defects. Ari’s was found when I was only 20 weeks pregnant," Ari's mother, Jeanett Orozco, said.

She said Ari's first of two open heart surgeries were at just three days old. The second was at three months.

“She was about one and a half and she realized her scar down her chest when we were in the bathtub and her first words were like, what’s this, and I said oh that’s your scar,” Orozco said.

When that happened, Orozco said she was hoping to find a book to better explain to Ari what her scar meant, but it did not exist.

“So, I'm like, alright, I have to take it upon myself to write something like this that can, I can communicate with other parents and help them help their kids understand what the scar was for," Orozco said.

That is exactly what she did. Orozco said she reached out to an online publisher, and they created the book Ari's Magical Mark.

The entire family stopped by the Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit on Monday to donate 145 of their books to kids undergoing heart surgery.

“I think it’s a great contribution to the community.” Dr. Mamdouh Al-Ahmadi, Ari’s surgeon, said. “You know, you, I'm going to say, I’ve lost a sister with a Congenital heart disease. Unfortunately she could not be cured and I feel good about what I do and it’s a good memory for me, it’s a good thing I can show it to my own kids and to tell them that you can contribute, you can do something for the community.”

Undercover investigation leads to sex charge against Berkley man, possibly more victims

A Berkley man is facing a criminal sexual assault charge against a teenage girl, and police believe more victims may be out there.

Twenty-four-year-old Darren Bradford was arraigned Friday on one count of criminal sexual conduct for alleged contact with a child age 13 to 15.

Bradford was initially being investigated by Berkley police for allegedly distributing alcohol, nicotine and marijuana to teenagers after a witness reported concerning activity. The Berkley address connected to Bradford is an apartment building within a few hundred feet of Berkley High School.

Some residents had seen suspicious activity firsthand.

“There'd be a bunch of high school age-girls... clearly not adults and they’d all get in his car and stuff and he’d get in the car and they’d speed off," said a neighbor, who was not the original tipster and asked not to be identified over safety concerns. “It would happen like every day around the same time, like 12, 12:30 (in the afternoon) and it was always like five to six girls, sometimes more.”

The neighbor says the time correlates with when Berkley High School lets out for lunch.

Hadfield said a tip from a concerned witness led to an undercover investigation in early February, which initially focused on Bradford providing alcohol, nicotine and marijuana to teens.

“After speaking with a couple of the minors, one of them came forward with allegations of a sexual assault that occurred," Hadfield said. "So that changed the course of the investigation.”

Potential witnesses or victims can contact detectives at 248-658-3390 or at DB@berkleymi.gov.

