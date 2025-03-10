7 Morning Digest: Warming up, nurses reflect on COVID-19 pandemic & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and sunny start to the week

Sunny skies continue into the workweek. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s in the morning and climb to near 60° by the afternoon. This will be our first 60° temperature of the year!

A few clouds push in Tuesday ahead of a dry cold front that will move through later in the day. High temperatures climb into the upper 50s, to near 60°.

Temperatures slide behind the cold front with highs peaking in the upper 40s, to near 50° Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny. Temperatures quickly climb back into the 60s Thursday and continue into next weekend.

Our next chance for rain will be Friday, but it will be light. Heavier rain moves in Saturday with a storm system moving across the upper Midwest.

Any traffic issues?

The top stories to know about

'Daunting,' 'exhausting' & 'scary.' Metro Detroit nurses reflect on COVID-19 pandemic 5 years later

It's been nearly five years since the start of lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that we've returned to normalcy, nurses are reflecting on the good, the bad and the ugly sides of the most stressful times in their careers.

“I just kept thinking, you know what would happen to my patients? What would happen to my family?" Jacquelyn Unger, the director of nursing at Corwell Health East, said.

“It was also a time of a lot of trauma. I mean there was a lot of trauma amongst our healthcare workers and our staff," Dr. Nick Gilpin, the infection prevention medical director at Corewell Health East, said.

"It was daunting, it was exhausting, it was scary. But we wanted to be here because we knew we wanted to take care of our patients," Unger said.

These nurses were on the front lines of a virus the world was still discovering.

"We practice based on evidence. That we know what we’re doing is based on research and that it works and that we can be very confident in the care that we’re providing," Jennifer Kaiser, a nurse scientist and magnet program coordinator at Corewell Health West, said.

They are human just like the rest of us. It was their first time trying to care for patients during a global pandemic.

"We were a COVID unit, so it was, ‘okay we’re doing this.’ And then it literally, by the end of the day could be like, ‘okay, actually we need to change everything and we need to do this now,’ which as a lot of back and forth and we did that for a long time," Unger said.

'Ukrainian people are suffering': Local rally held to show support for Ukraine

Metro Detroiters with ties to Ukraine came together for a rally that started there at Immaculate Conception Ukrainian catholic school and ended at Warren city hall.

“We have over 200 refugee families that have made Southeast Michigan and Warren their homes,” said Andriy Pereklita, the assistant principal at the Ukrainian School of Language and Culture.

Pereklita says it was important for him and other school staff to be at the rally to speak up for Ukrainian refugees who have come to the U.S.

“And we were terrified by the statements this week by the administration of saying that 250,000 Ukrainian refugees would be sent home,” said Pereklita. “We have teachers and students and parents that have come from places like Bamut, Tresk, Pokrovsk, which cities which no longer exist, and, if the administration is asking them to be sent back home, where are they gonna go to?"

At least 20 people have died and 55 others were injured in recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“At the end of the day, everyone’s having rallies to make sure that people understand the plight of the Ukrainian people,” said Ihor Diachenko of Rochester.

'A blessing for me.' Archbishop Allen Vigneron leads final mass in Detroit

Sunday marked a big celebration in the Catholic community as Detroit said its final farewell to Archbishop Allen Vigneron after 16 years of service.

It took place at The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit. It was overflowing with people there to see Vigneron's final mass.

“It certainly has been a blessing for me and the priests tell me it has been a blessing for them too," Vigneron said.

Vigneron submitted his resignation to Pope Francis when he turned 75 on Oct. 21, 2024. Under Canon 401 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, all bishops must submit their resignation to the Pope when they turn 75.

Sunday's mass was an emotional one for Vigneron.

“This has been a labor of love and I’m speaking to the people that I do love and to say farewell, and though I’m not going away, it’s a farewell to the way we have been relating to one another," he said.

"I’m going to live at the seminary. I’d like to do some teaching there and I already had received some invitations to give retreats and conferences," he added.

