7 Morning Digest: Windy Friday, tariff concerns & more stories to start your day

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory on Friday, cooling down this weekend

It's going to be windy today with a wind advisory in effect for all of Southeast Michigan from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Temps will feel like they're in the 50s but they won't actually get there because of the wind.

Gusts could climb to 45 mph or higher this afternoon, but even after the wind advisory expires, it will still be breezy with gusts in the upper 20s and low30s through Saturday.

Temperatures are going down into the weekend, so there will be a wind chill to deal with this weekend.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 20s and then into the low 30s on Tuesday, with lows in the teens overnight on Saturday. Because of the wind, it will feel colder.

Next week, expect it to feel like spring with temps in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday and then into the 50s on Wednesday, with chances for rain.

Any traffic issues?

While the start of the massive two-year I-696 project was delayed until Monday, the construction project along I-96/M-14 will kick off today. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The top stories to know about

Lions revoke decades-long season ticket holders' memberships

Lions revoke decades-long season ticket holders memberships

Some Lions season ticket holders aren’t too pleased with the Lions organization. They received an email saying their 2025 ticket membership had been revoked.

Pawel Jan is one of those ticket holders. He told me he has been a Lions season ticket holder for over 23 years. But now, he said he’s rethinking his dedication to the team.

“I'm like, hurt for these 2 weeks. I, like, couldn’t put on a Lions thing on for a couple days because I'm like, ‘they don’t want me.’ It sucks,” said Pawel

Pawel isn't alone. He and Tony Stevenson both told me they sold more tickets than allowed, and they both received an email from the Lions organization saying:

"Our internal review of your account activity indicates a level of resales and/or transfer activity inconsistent with personal use of your Detroit Lions game tickets, and we have made the decision to not renew your season ticket membership for the 2025 season."

Both of the men told me they live out of state, but they maintain their season ticket membership in order to enjoy the tickets when they have the opportunity to make it back to town. They also gift tickets to friends and family who are local.

“I thought the message was a bit curt and thought maybe, based on my tenure, they might take a look at my case and say, ‘Well, he really bombed out 2024, but we’ll give him another season,’” said Tony.

We have reached out to the Lions organization for comment, but they have not yet responded.

'It’s got to be passed on.' Auto dealer, economist say buyers will feel effect of 25% tariff

'It’s got to be passed on.' Auto dealer, economist say buyers will feel effect of tariff

The prospect of a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada is leading some to say there could be a huge impact on the auto industry.

When it comes to selling vehicles in metro Detroit, Jeff Tamaroff is proud to be part of a legacy spanning nearly 60 years. He says a lifetime of changes has impacted the industry during that time. Now, new concerns involving tariffs are top of mind.

“It’s going to affect us. It’s got to. It’s got to be passed on,” Tamaroff says. “It’ll be passed onto us, and we’ll have to pass it down to the customer.”

Oakland University economics professor Michael Greiner says one sure way to save money is to buy what’s already on the lot.

“There’s a lot of evidence people are making large purchases now, out of concern for tariffs going up later,” he says.

Professor Greiner says a 25% tariff isn’t the same as a 25% bump in sticker price; rather, vehicles like these could only see that 25% more on whatever portion of the car is made in Canada or Mexico. In this case, 15% comes from Mexico, meaning in the future, the sticker price of $34,690 would increase by about $1,300.

As for the long-term outlook, both Greiner and Tamaroff are hopeful these plans won’t cause significant harm to the economy.

Woman featured in Prison Brides TV show arrested for stealing packages

Woman featured in Prison Brides TV show arrested for stealing packages

A woman featured in a reality TV show documenting the lives of women in love with prison inmates is now facing prison time.

Canton Police arrested Emma Barker, a foreign national from England, on Monday. She is accused of stealing packages from neighbors at the Ridgeline Apartment Complex.

“Those were either packages that were either at the office or at the doorstep of other apartments,” Captain Edward Johnson said.

Police say the investigation started about a month ago with reports of a few stolen packages. They found more inside Barker’s apartment while executing a search warrant.

“I would say roughly 10 packages all the way up to 15 packages. We found Amazon packages that were addressed to other people that weren’t her,” Captain Johnson said.

Police say the reality TV star would receive gifts from fans that she would show off on social media. Once those gifts stopped coming in, police say she began stealing packages to keep up appearances.

