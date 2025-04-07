7 Morning Digest: Wintry mix on Monday, monitoring stock market & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and snow to start the week

A wintry mix is ahead to start the week. A quick shot of rain / snow mix will move through Metro Detroit today with the best chance for any snow sticking is north of Detroit. Roads look to stay wet and not slippery.

Monday: More snow than rain is likely. The roads should stay wet. Some snow could stick to the grass north of Detroit. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Sunshine with clouds but temps will be the coldest of the week. Highs near 39°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Any traffic issues?

Westbound I-94 at I-696 is closed due to a crash. Other than that, no traffic issues. Check a live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Local Financial Expert provides tips after worst two-day stretch for stock market in five years

Local Financial Expert provides tips after worst two-day stretch for stock market in five years

Financial markets across the globe are nosediving following President Donald Trump's tariffs and reciprocal tariffs from China.

We've watched U.S. Stock futures all night. The dow has hovered around 1600 points, more than four percent lower.

This follows the worst two-day stretch for stocks in five years, since the Pandemic.

On Friday, the Dow dropped more than 2200 points, the NASDAQ fell more than 960 points and the S&P 500 lost 320 points. Markets in Japan, Korea, Australia, Germany, Paris and Great Britain all reported losses overnight.

Financial Expect Joe Saul Sehy says investors off-loaded energy, technology and financial services stock, while companies like Proctor and Gamble who make household items like soap, toiletries and cleaning products, things people use the most, fell the least.

Sehy says his concern isn't the stocks; it's how tariffs will impact your budget. Yale's budget lab predicts all 2025 tariffs will raise daily life prices by 2.3 percent.

"In other words in the course of a year things are going to cost us $3800 more to live the same lifestyle we used to live," Sehy said. "I’m not worried about your stocks, I’m worried about you budget. I think this is a time we need to track out expenses. Figure out what the budget is. Figure out what’s important to us and dump the rest because you’re going to see prices go up."

Sehy also says right now is not the time to panic sell; if you are not expecting to use that money in the next decade, leave it there.

Thousands protest President Trump, Elon Musk in Michigan

Thousands protest President Trump, Elon Musk in Michigan

On Saturday, thousands of people throughout Michigan were protesting President Trump and Elon Musk.

One of the protests took place in Detroit outside of the Detroit Institute of Arts. Organizers have dubbed the rallies the “Hands Off” protests.

“I actually cried on the steps when I saw all the people who have come together in a very peaceful protest,” said Kim Berkal of Lake Orion.

Berkal came to midtown Detroit on Saturday to join the “hands off” protest.

“We need to be heard, we need to know that what’s going on in our country is not right and we are here representing ourselves, our families, my three daughters, it’s the right thing to do,” said Berkal.

The protesters spoke out against President Trump and Elon Musk who heads the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Jim Runestad says President Trump is trying to save the economy not destroy it.

“We are blowing money like drunken sailors and the democrats say we have to spend it faster, all those people out there say yes keep spending the money, hire more, hire more until this country goes bust faster,” said Runestad.

There were also “Hands Off” protest in Troy, Ann Arbor, Wyandotte and Grand Rapids.

'You have to pivot': Bridal industry concerned about rising costs amid tariff uncertainty

'You have to pivot': Bridal industry concerned about rising costs amid tariff uncertainty

New tariffs and the ripple effect have the bridal industry bracing for impact.

Finding the perfect wedding dress within budget is one of the most important pieces of a bride's big day. Now with new tariffs, that could get a little more challenging.

From the moment she said "yes," bride-to-be Madison Collier has been busy putting all the pieces together for her perfect day. But she's not excited about potentially paying more for a dress.

"I do worry that my dream dress will be over the budget," Collier said.

It's a concern for bridal salon owners like June Eaton, who runs My Dream Dress Bridal Shop in West Bloomfield.

"One hundred percent of everything we possibly touch is an origin from out of the country somewhere," Eaton said.

She says that's standard across the industry for shops in the U.S. Now, many will have to adjust to the changes.

"You're trying to brace yourself for it because you planned in quarter four of 2024 as to what you were going to project or do in first, second and third quarter of '25 and now, you have to pivot. You have to figure out am I able to afford the gowns that are coming over because the price of the gown, they may still honor that. But what's going to happen with the shipping and logistics?" Eaton said.

Eaton has already seen shipping delays and price increases for material from vendors.

"They've doubled just in the last three weeks," Eaton said about a beaded piece of fabric. "Suppliers are getting nervous, right, because what happens is they've gotta absorb it some kinda way in shipping costs and all of those things."