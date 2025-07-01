7 Morning Digest: WNBA expanding to Detroit, golf course transformation & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds

Today: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds and stray showers early. It will be less humid with highs near 85°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lower humidity and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.



The top stories to know about

WNBA expanding to Detroit in 2029, Tom Gores calls it 'a huge win'

WNBA expanding to Detroit in 2029, Tom Gores calls it 'a huge win'

The WNBA is officially coming back to Detroit! The league announced on Monday that Detroit will be one of three expansion teams that will begin playing by 2030.

According to the league, Detroit will begin playing in the WNBA in 2029. Other expansion teams include Cleveland in 2028 and Philadelphia in 2030.

It comes months after a group of investors, led by Pistons Owner Tom Gores, announced they planned to bid to bring the WNBA back to the Motor City.

In Detroit, the WNBA ownership group is led by Gores and his wife, Holly, as well as several others including Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and her husband, Steve; GM CEO Mary Barra and her husband, Tony; Pistons Hall of Famer Grant Hill & his wife, Tamia and many more. See the full list of investors here.

“This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA. Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition," Gores said in a statement. "Detroit played a key role in the league’s early growth, and we’re proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights. Our plans will bring new energy, investment and infrastructure to our city and the WNBA, and additional resources to our community.”

According to the plan, the new team would play its games at Little Caeasars Arena, but it would have its own dedicated WNBA practice facility that would be constructed.

The group also said that there would be a publicly-accessible sports center to embed the team in the community and the creation of a youth development academy.

Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom and sister injured

Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom and sister injured

A 3-year-old boy is dead, and his mother and 3-year-old sister are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Livonia on Sunday night.

Police say the 28-year-old woman from Detroit was walking with her 3-year-old son and daughter, who are twins, across Merriman Road at Lyndon.

Police say that's when they were hit by a car and the driver left the scene. Traffic signals were flashing red on Lyndon and yellow on Merriman, according to police.

The children's grandparents spoke with 7 News Detroit about the crash, identifying the victims as Tia and her twins, Khalil and Khloe. Regina and Michael Robinson say they are devastated.

"I'm really, really torn apart seeing my grandson just laying on the table like that, and my daughter with tubes, and my other grandbaby with tubes down their neck, and you know all they wanted to do was go out and have fun at the carnival and the fireworks," said Regina. "I'm really messed up right now."

"Why, why did this happen to them? They was lovable kids. They did nothing wrong to anyone, and they always was playful and cheerful," Regina said.

On Monday, police said they had multiple witness reports on the case and were able to locate the suspect vehicle in Mount Morris. A 47-year-old woman from Mount Morris was identified as the suspected driver and taken into custody.

"Why would anyone keep going without stopping and seeing if they’re OK? If they could help them, if they could save them or anything instead of driving off," said Regina.

Former Detroit golf course transforming into nature park, additional development

Rogell golf course being transformed into a community space

A 120-acre former golf course in northwest Detroit is getting new life as a nature park with trails, while part of the property is slated for additional development.

The Rogell Golf Course along Berg Road and 7 Mile closed in 2013 and has sat vacant for years, becoming an overgrown eyesore in the community.

"That was the first time I ever golfed, and we used to golf there quite often. So it was always kind of the family golf course," said John George, co-founder of Detroit Blight Busters. "To see it go vacant, it was a little disturbing, to say the least."

After selling the property in the 2000s, the City of Detroit bought it back in 2018. Now, based on community feedback, 98 acres of the property are being transformed into a passive nature park with amenities like trails and boardwalks.

"Definitely will be a place where people can come outside and experience nature. What we know from studies is the benefits of being outside, the benefits of being in nature, green spaces," said Crystal Perkins, director of Detroit's General Services Department.

The plan has generated excitement among local groups who see it as part of a larger vision for the area.

"We see all the green space along the Rouge River, along the west side of Detroit as being an opportunity for an amazing greenway. So we've long supported Rogell being turned into a park with trails," said Todd Scott, executive director of Detroit Greenways Coalition.

While most of the property will become parkland, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation is working to develop the remaining 22 acres, mostly along 7 Mile.