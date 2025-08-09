7 Weekly Recap: Controversial Lt. charged, opening set for Ralph C. Wilson park & more

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Here are the big stories from the week beginning Aug. 4.

Waterford man fulfills promise to honor friends lost in 1966 house fire

It was an emotional day at Waterford Center Cemetery, marking the final chapter of a story that began nearly six decades ago.

It’s been a long time coming, but gravestones now sit at the place of what once were unmarked graves, offering a semblance of closure for the community that still remembers a tragedy long ago.

Bob Russako watched Monday as gravestones adorned with the names of his friends were set into place.

“Now everybody knows where they're at. I mean, I know where they are at now. Coming out here and not finding anything was very hurtful after a while,” Russako said.

The gravesite had weighed heavily on Russako for years, with his four friends sitting in unmarked graves.

“I was 15, same age as Kathy, and I remember very well — running around our house, her and my stepsister piercing their ears with ice cubes. And I remember her favorite song,” Russako said.

We first shared Russako and his story back in June. Russako’s friends, the Browns, lived just around the corner from him growing up.

MDOT plans boulevard to address Ford Road safety concerns in Canton

A staggering 1,000 crashes occurred along Ford Road near I-275 in Canton during a three-year study, prompting the Michigan Department of Transportation to propose a boulevard solution to improve safety and reduce congestion.

"It's terrible, all day long," said Natalie Everson from Canton, describing the current traffic conditions.

The boulevard would transform Ford Road from Lotz, east of I-275, to just west of Sheldon Road, similar to parts of Woodward Avenue where drivers make U-turns to access businesses on the opposite side.

"Depending on the time of day it can be pretty hectic," said Rudolph Johnson, who lives in Canton.

Canton resident Mackenzie Thompson echoed these concerns.

"It gets chaotic, throughout the day, honestly. It is terrible during rush time, constant stop-and-go traffic, I've almost been late to work multiple times because of it, it's honestly insane traveling down Ford Road," she said.

MDOT's three-year study from 2016 to 2019 examined 10 intersections with signals, four intersections without signals, and six ramps on the I-275 and Ford interchange. The results showed higher-than-average crash rates and significant travel delays throughout the corridor.

Accessing businesses along the busy road presents additional challenges for drivers.

"It's practically impossible, to get into some of these businesses at certain times of the day," Thompson said.

"It's dangerous, I've been rear-ended once with my infant son in the back, that was really scary," Everson added.

Jeff Horne, project manager with MDOT, identified a recurring crash pattern along the corridor.

"We are noticing a lot of angle crashes of, on the westbound Ford Road, if there are three lanes there two lanes will stop, and then the third lane cars will continuously drive through, and cars will turn left into that business, and then they will get hit by that vehicle in that third lane there, we call those courtesy crashes, with a boulevard we won't have that," Horne said.

MDOT is seeking public input before finalizing design plans.

Michigan pushes to grow population as projections show potential decline

Michigan is working to attract and retain residents through a statewide initiative as projections warn the state could lose around 700,000 people by 2050 if current trends continue.

The Grow Michigan Together Council, launched by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2023, aims to combat troubling population statistics that show Michigan lost roughly 40,000 residents between 2020 and 2022.

"Michigan was one of about 34% of states that had seen historic population stagnation or decline, and we really wanted to make sure we were doing whatever it took to retain our young folks and attract people from across the country to come and join us," said Hillary Doe, Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan.

Doe's office has been working for the past two years on programs focused on talent retention and attraction, while maintaining constant communication with entrepreneurs and organizations working to make the job market more attractive.

"2050 isn't that far away, so when we look into the future and talk about our economic projections, you have to work now to change the shape of the curve," Doe said.

Among those drawn to Michigan's potential are Adam Cichy and Alan Alexander, who opened a plant-filled cafe called "Dose" in Midtown Detroit last November after moving from New York.

Alan, originally from Detroit, was among thousands who had previously left Michigan seeking opportunity elsewhere.

"I wanted him to come back home and be part of what Detroit is becoming, be part of the growth and the community of the city," Alexander said.

The pair experienced firsthand how support for small businesses can make a difference as Motor City Match awardees.

"The support from the state and city was absolutely critical and was part of the decision making," Cichy said.

What community is saying after $150M bond proposal was rejected in Livonia

Residents in Livonia have voted against a bond proposal that would have funded renovations and new construction of several city buildings, including a police station and library.

"If you have 18,000 people saying no to a $150 million millage, that says a lot," Jim Biga said.

Biga, a lifelong Livonia resident, voted against the multi-million dollar bond proposal that would have funded a new police station, new library, renovated fire stations and other projects.

"Every resident we ever talked with said why didn't they separate police and fire from everything, and it's terrible how the city wouldn't listen," Biga said.

He believes the city should have prioritized upgrading the poor conditions at the fire and police stations before addressing other facilities.

"We all as residents said that is terrible, that needs to be addressed, that needs to be fixed and we as residents want that fixed, but we didn't want that lumped into this large millage," Biga said.

Another resident, Chére Bernhard, expressed relief that the bond was rejected.

"It is the entire voice of Livonia speaking out to this city council and to this mayor that we reject your proposal," Bernhard said.

Bernhard believes the current city buildings, including the library, could be renovated rather than replaced.

"We would like to see the elevator, ADA and that atrium fixed, and I think we could go ahead and do that for well less than $20 million," Bernhard said.

Livonia City Councilman Rob Donovic said he's listening to residents and working with other city officials to determine next steps.

"The buildings are still falling apart, we're still 'nickel and diming' these buildings, we're 'bandaiding' these buildings little by little, as I showed you earlier, it's leaking here on the first floor," Donovic said.

Ralph Wilson Centennial Park on the riverfront set to open in October

A grand opening of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park is set to happen on October 25 & 26, according to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The ceremonial grand opening of the 22-acre park will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. As part of the celebration of the new park, the Conservancy's Detroit Harvest Fest will be taking place at the park.

The event is free to the public, and will feature live entertainment, fall activities, food trucks and more.

Guests will also be able to take a ride down the 23-foot-tall Bear Slide at the Delta Dental Play Garden, shoot hoops in the William Davidson Sport House, see the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden, and listen to live music at the DTE Foundation Summit.

Controversial Melvindale Lt. at center of WXYZ investigations charged in 3 separate incidents

Melvindale Police Lt. Matthew Furman, who has been the subject of several 7 News Detroit investigations, is now facing criminal charges in connection with three separate incidents.

The three alleged assaults date back to the last four years. Two of the incidents involve the use of a Taser.

In July 2024, Furman stopped Drakkar Williams for driving around traffic barricades. Williams, who had a suspended license, should not have been driving. After Williams refused to provide his name, Furman moved to arrest him.

While his partner held Williams outside the car, Furman began to tase him repeatedly.

Prosecutors say Furman kicked Williams in the leg and deployed his taser again, striking him in the back.

Furman said Williams was uncooperative and that he was fearful he could have been carrying a weapon. After he was handcuffed, Furman would be seen arguing with Williams again.

Acccording to the prosecutor, medics were called to the scene to treat Williams e for his injuries. While being treated, prosecutors say the two began to argue and that Officer Furman grabbed Williams by his shirt and by his hair and pulled him against the fire truck.

Furman was never disciplined by his department, but Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Thursday said Furman’s use of force crossed the line. He was charged with misconduct in office, felonious assault and assault and battery.

"I told him, 'You’re gonna lose your badge over this.'" Williams said Thursday in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

"(He said) 'No I’m not.' He was confident," Williams recalled.

Furman is also being charged in connection to a stop three months earlier in April 2024, when he pulled over a vehicle that was already parked. Alica Cook and her two daughters were sitting outside a school while Cook waited to drop off her 11-year-old at cheerleading practice.

When Cook didn’t provide her license and registration, Furman tried to pull her from her vehicle. And after she resisted, he took out his Taser and fired.

The charges that would be filed against Cook would be dismissed and now, she is suing Furman and the department for how she was treated.

"I was terrified from you. I was terrified, you scared me. You scared me," she told us.

Furman was not disciplined by the department, but on Thursday, Worthy charged Furman in this case with misconduct in office, felonious assault and assault and battery.

"I am grateful that they’ve taken the time to say this person’s actions were not okay, we’re going to do something about this," Cook said Thursday.

She said the events of that day traumatized her and her daughters.

"Now, my daughter that I was taking to school…she’s in a mental hospital today. So his actions caused a lot of pain. But I do forgive him," Cook said.

The other charge stems from a 2021 police chase that 7 News reported on earlier this year. The suspect had stolen a vehicle, police said, after striking an officer. After his vehicle crashed, the man fled on foot before officers surrounded him.

As officers tried to subdue the man, a Dearborn officer’s body cam caught Furman repeatedly stomping on the man’s leg. Another can be heard warning that cameras are rolling.

The Dearborn officer reported Furman’s actions to his supervisor. Furman said the man was resisting and he used the stomps as a form of pain compliance. He was not disciplined by his department but was charged by Worthy Thursday.

In that case, Furman has been charged with misconduct in office and and assault and battery.

Furman has previously defended his actions, calling himself a “proactive” police officer and saying it’s never been more dangerous to be in law enforcement, as evidenced by the murder of fellow Officer Mohamed Said, just last year.

"People say well, 'Furman uses too much force, he’s too aggressive, he’s a robot'" Furman said in January. "Again, my goal is to go home alive."

Melvindale's police chief could not be reached immediately for comment.

In a statement, Worthy said: “It is important to remember that the majority of our police officers are bravely placing their lives on the line every day and proudly serving with the utmost integrity. The alleged behavior of this officer is a criminal and does a disservice to the men and women who have taken an oath to protect and serve all of our citizens."

University of Michigan makes history with the nation's first collegiate para powerlifting program

The University of Michigan is creating more opportunities for students with disabilities through its expanding adaptive sports program, which now includes the nation's first collegiate para powerlifting team.

The school's adaptive sports and fitness program, which began in 2019, already offered four wheelchair sports, including tennis, basketball, rugby, and track and field, before adding competitive para powerlifting this year.

Abbey Phillipson, who serves as both the strength and conditioning coach for Michigan's adaptive sports program and head coach of the new para powerlifting team, is proud of the groundbreaking initiative.

"Recently, we became the first ever and only collegiate para powerlifting program, which I had the opportunity to start," Phillipson said.

Phillipson has Classical Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and is a big advocate of the adaptive sports community. In high school, she had stage 5 spondylolisthese and used a wheelchair.

"I'm actually super stretchy and elastic," she said in reference to her skin. "My body doesn't deposit collagen correctly to my connective tissues."

The U-M grad teaches her eight athletes how to bench press without using their legs, which presents unique challenges.

"We see from research that 10-20% of your bench press max strength is from the use of your leg drive. So, we always look around at each other when our legs are strapped up on the table, and we're like, we must be pretty strong," Phillipson said.

For athletes like Caden Baxter, who suffered a spinal cord injury at age 15, the program has been transformative.

"Being young when I was injured, I wanted to get back into sports immediately, I just didn't see a way," Baxter said.