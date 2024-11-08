7 Weekly Recap: Election recap, Detroit tree arrives & more stories you may have missed

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

We know a lot happens throughout the week, and you may not catch all of our stories here at WXYZ. So we've decided to gather the most talked-about stories from the past week all in one place that you can check out during your free time over the weekend.

Have a story idea or tip? Feel free to let us know using the contact form below.

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of Nov. 4:

Detroit tree arrives with annual tree lighting set for Nov. 22; WXYZ to air 'Light Up the Season special

Detroit's official Christmas tree was delivered this week, and the date is officially set for the annual Detroit Tree Lighting! It will take place Friday, Nov. 22, and WXYZ will broadcast our annual "Light Up the Season" special at 7 p.m.

The festivities at Campus Maritus Park will include:



A 66-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce takes center stage on Friday, Nov. 22, officially kicking off Detroit’s holiday season

Musical performances on stage will feature rising pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson, Grammy-nominated Memphis band Southern Avenue and Detroit’s own Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis

Canadian skating sensation Elladj Baldé will headline the ice performances, joined by local award-winning pairs Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger and other special guests

The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit opens Saturday, Nov. 23, kicking off the 2024-2025 skating season with themed events, giveaways and family-friendly activities

Election Day in Michigan and across the country

As everyone knows, it was election week in Michigan, and the state once again proved to be a purple state in the United States. Former President Trump took the state and its 15 electoral votes, but Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin defeated Republican Mike Rogers for the open Senate seat.

Republicans also took control of the state house, but both Democratic candidates won their races for the Michigan Supreme Court.

New law in Michigan helps protect snowplow drivers

Winter is just around the corner. This year, there is a new law on the books to protect snowplow drivers and people driving in icy conditions.

If you break the law you could get a ticket. It was signed over the summer and took effect immediately, so this is the first winter this law will be in effect.

"Does this new law make you feel safer?" we asked Shawncey Walker, maintenance worker with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

“Actually it does, as far as we can keep the public away from us, let us work, excellent," Shawncey said.

Shawncey has been plowing roads for the last 32 years. He's seen it all, including drivers creeping up from behind him.

“You be wondering why are they doing it? You know what I am saying when they need to be further away from the vehicle so we can all work in a safe manner, they can travel in a safe manner," Shawncey said.

The law states drivers cannot follow a snowplow by more than 200 feet. However, there are exceptions. For example, you can pass a snowplow. But when you're at a stop, drivers need to stay 20 feet away from the plow.

Inside Detroit's only Filipino bakery – JP Makes and Bakes

Thursday was an exciting day in Detroit's New Center, as the city's only Filipino bakery – JP Makes and Bakes – celebrated its grand opening.

The owner is a first-generation Filipino-American and tells us he's been dreaming of opening a bakery like this his whole life.

Jonathon Peregrino took us inside the bakery, filled with Filipino rolls, Bibingka, pan de coco and more.

"This is probably one of the biggest hits that I have here which is ube brownies. Ube is sort of like a purple yam that is very prevalent in the Philippines," he said.

All of the treats are from his Filipino recipes that he's been making for years and is now selling inside the bakery.

"I'm first generation Filipino-American. My parents are both Cavite, which is just outside of Manila and I just really wanted to start making things that I missed that I grew up with," he said.

Thursday was the grand opening of the bakery, and Peregrino said his parents, Myrna and Ariel, traveled in from Seattle to help him bake his first batches.

"It’s because of them that I’ve gotten to where I am now," he said.

Peregrino is starting the bakery with the help of a Motor City Match Grant. He's been living in Detroit for 10 years, working as a pastry chef at highly-revered Detroit restaurants Oak and Reel and Le Supreme.

Detroit set to become largest US city to accept cryptocurrency for taxes

Starting next year, Detroiters will be able to pay their taxes and other city fees using cryptocurrency, the city announced on Thursday. Detroit is set to become the largest U.S. city to do this.

The city says that the transactions will happen through a secure platform managed by PayPal. The city says this change is part of a larger strategy to "explore innovative technologies that could enhance public services, strengthen civic engagement, and foster economic growth."

The city did not list an exact date as to when this would go into effect, just saying that the payment option will be available in "mid-2025" according to city treasurer Nikhil Patel.

“Detroit is building a technology-friendly environment that empowers residents and entrepreneurs," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “We are excited to be one of the first major U.S. cities to explore blockchains civic applications and allow residents to use their cryptocurrency as a payment option."

The city jumped on the idea after a resident, Daniel Easterly, recently brought it up during a community meeting.

“I'm not so surprised. I'm more grateful in the sense of me being able to say something and my voice being heard in this way,” Easterly said.

For nearly 10 years, Easterly has been investing in cryptocurrency and is now an entrepreneur in blockchain technology.

“Why would you pay with your cryptocurrency? Because cryptocurrency hedges against inflation, right? A big part of cryptocurrency is you have the ability to fractionally invest in that currency,” Easterly said.

"This really has been generated by community request,” Duggan said.

“It was always an option in the back of our minds as the payment platform evolved, but yes, a resident came to us at one the mandated community charter meetings," Patel said.

Patel says Easterly’s suggestion sparked a discussion as the city was rolling out a new platform to pay city taxes this summer. They quickly added an option to pay with cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, becoming the largest U.S. city to do so.

Should the U.S. enforce a social media ban for kids? Parents & docs sound off

Should kids be allowed to use social media? And how young is too young? This debate has been a hot topic of discussion for years, and now, it's being reignited by Australia's recent decision to ban social media for children under the age of 16.

We took to the streets to see what local parents and experts had to say about the issue.

As adults, having what can seem like the entire world at our fingertips can be helpful. But for as much good that can come from what's on these little devices, there are just as many dangers, especially for our children.

"They need more time to be kids, play with their hands and be outside," Kaitlyn Lawless, who is in favor of the restrictions, said.

"And they're playing games all night long. What about homework?" Karryn Mahale said.

The experts on child behavior and development, like Dr. Asha Shajahn from Corewell Health, say doom scrolling is more than just a silly term. It's actually detrimental to kids' health.

"You have a lot of issues with interference on like homework and school work, you have problems with cyberbullying, also a lot of unhealthy behaviors can occur with like depression, anxiety, poor body image, self-esteem problems and sleep disruption," Shajahan said.

