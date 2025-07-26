7 Weekly Recap: Local Vietnam vet honored with award, remembering Ozzy Osbourne & more

Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Here are the big stories from the week beginning July 21.

An exclusive inside look at Detroit's new Chandler Park Dome

Detroit's far east side is getting its first indoor recreation center in over 15 years with the opening of the Chandler Park Dome at Chandler Park in the coming weeks.

The multimillion-dollar facility, funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, features an indoor field, basketball courts, volleyball and pickleball areas, locker rooms, showers, and spaces for community programs and events.

"We started this project in 2024, and it was an opportunity for us to return indoor recreation spaces to this area," LaJuan Counts, Group Executive of Construction and Building Operations, said.

City officials chose a dome structure to expedite construction, allowing the facility to open much sooner than a traditional building would have permitted.

"The dome allowed us to turn this property back over this year. As opposed to a hard structure of this size, we would probably just be closing it in right about this time," Counts said.

For District 4 residents, the facility ends a long wait for recreational resources.

"It's been about 16 years since we've had a full-fledged rec center in the district," Latisha Johnson, District 4 city council member, said.

Detroit sailing program gives youth new access to water while teaching valuable life skills

Detroit kids learning how to sail this summer

Children at Belle Isle Park are learning the ins and outs of navigating the water through a summer camp that's opening new doors to the Detroit River.

The Detroit Community Sailing Center's Challenge the Wind program teaches kids ages 10 to 17 how to sail while providing access to waterways some have never experienced before.

Some children who participate in the program had never stepped foot on a boating dock before joining the camp, according to program leaders.

"Got started by local, mostly African American sailors who started the Grayhaven Sail Club. And as part of their mission, they wanted to teach young people who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to sail," said Harry Jones, president of the Detroit Community Sailing Center.

The two-week camps at Belle Isle teach dozens of children everything about sailing, from understanding wind direction to how sails generate lift.

Cameron Simpson, director of the Detroit Community Sailing Center, says many kids arrive afraid of the water but quickly overcome their fears.

"Something we teach them in the beginning is how to capsize a boat. So the boat falls over to the side, they go in the water and we teach them how to right the boat back up. After we teach them that fundamental skill, that's all they want to do, which is funny because it's the scariest thing, but they just love it," Simpson said.

Aminah Yasmeen, who has participated in the program for four years, says it changed her perspective of the river.

"I went out there and was like 'oh, I can sail a boat.' I can command a vehicle on the water. That's so dope and then you don't see a lot of Black women on sail boats," Yasmeen said.

Dog and Ann Arbor resident honored after helping find missing 82-year-old

A local dog and her owner were honored by the Ann Arbor Police Department Tuesday after they helped locate a missing elderly man who had been lost for two days.

Eighty-two-year-old Dr. Ralph Yang, who has dementia, went on his usual evening walk on June 23. However this time Yang never returned home, prompting a massive community search involving more than 250 volunteers and multiple departments.

After 52 grueling hours of searching through forests, parks and backyards, Ann Arbor resident Ben Osenbaugh and his dog Dolly spotted Yang near a creek in the area of Newport Road and Warrington Drive in Ann Arbor.

"I realized that there was a pretty steep drop-off along the road, so I started to think, someone could've misstepped and they could've taken a fall, so I started to search that area," Osenbaugh said. "There was a sense in the air that tonight was the night we were going to find Dr. Yang.”

Police body camera footage captured the moment officers found Yang alive.

"Is he breathing?" an officer can be heard asking in the footage.

"Yeah he's alive!" another responded.

'He’s larger than life': Detroit radio host Meltdown shares memories of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary voice of Black Sabbath and one of the founding fathers of heavy metal died at the age of 76 this week.

His family says he died peacefully Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Osbourne had battled Parkinson’s since 2020.

Local radio host Meltdown from 101 WRIF told us "Crazy Train" made him a fan of rock music when he was just a kid. 7 News Detroit anchor Carolyn Clifford spoke with Meltdown about his fondest memories of Osbourne.

“The first time I interviewed him was at Joe Louis Arena in 2001,” Meltdown said. “Look, if you’ve seen the show “The Osbourne’s,” Ozzy is exactly like that. He was candid, he was funny, he was witty and he’s a legend. He’s larger than life and he transcends from rock ‘n’ roll.”

From shocking stages to redefining rock, Osbourne was loud, unapologetic and unforgettable. Hits like "Crazy Train" and "Iron Man" made him an icon.

Osbourne leaves behind a legacy that changed music forever.

Vietnam veteran from Lapeer who provides free housing honored with Scripps Howard Fund community award

A Vietnam veteran from Lapeer who opened his home and his heart to hundreds of people in need is being honored in a big way by the Scripps Howard Fund.

The work of Patrick Bell, the founder of Caroline House, beat out nominations of community activists from across the country.

We returned to Caroline House to deliver the surprise—and witness the quiet joy of a man who stands in the shadows while transforming lives.

After 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Mark Linke found himself at Patrick Bell's doorstep.

"He takes in all sorts. We've had vets come through here who literally were fresh out of county jail with nothing but the clothes on their backs and a small bag," Linke said.

Bell has never asked for recognition. For 12 years, he has quietly run Caroline House – a 10-bedroom, four-bathroom farmhouse that's become a safe haven for nearly 400 people, the majority of them veterans.

He named the home after his daughter, Caroline, who passed away after being killed by a downed wire when she was 6 years old, 44 years ago. Her memory fuels his mission to give others a second chance she never had.

He used to feed the homeless in the Cass Corridor of Detroit when a surprise encounter with a vet gave him the idea for Caroline House.

"A guy came up to me and says, 'I'll live in your basement, I'll work on your farm for free if I can stay in your barn.' A light went off," Bell said.

Twenty-two people can live at the house, with chickens, a duck and farm tranquility you can't put a price tag on. Since 2014, Bell has been a one-man army of compassion.

Now, Bell's service is being honored with the S.J. Dilenschneider Community Award, given annually to recognize someone who has a positive impact on the community.

Northville street dining at risk as legal battle over barriers unfolds

A legal battle over street barriers in downtown Northville continues as the group Let's Open Northville challenges the city's concrete barriers for street dining in court.

The nonprofit organization, which recently won a two-year court battle requiring the city to remove bollards closing parts of downtown to traffic, has filed an emergency motion questioning whether the barriers can stay.

The emergency motion filed on July 18 argued that concrete barriers installed by the city last week violate the judge's order to open the streets by preventing the use of 10 parallel parking spaces. It also states most restaurants involved already have sidewalk dining options available as well.

Kate Knight, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, was surprised by the latest legal action.

Both the city and DDA maintain they've fully complied with the court order and note that in-street dining has been established for more than 10 years through platform dining in parking spaces.

"There is a nuanced solution and the DDA would hope that there's some advocacy for preserving the business atmosphere we've established for many years with on-street dining. It's the reason that many people have chosen downtown Northville on a summer night for years and years," Knight said.

The ongoing legal dispute has left businesses with street dining setups in limbo, including Browndog Barlor and Restaurant.

"I was really sad to hear that became the next target on the city's back," said Brian Scherle, co-owner of Brown Dog Parlor and Restaurant.

Scherle explained that his business invested thousands in expanding their outdoor capacity, which has become crucial to their bottom line.

MDOT seeks feedback on potential changes to I-75-8 Mile interchange on Hazel Park-Detroit border

The Michigan Department of Transportation wants your feedback on an extremely busy interchange in metro Detroit.

We're talking about the 8 Mile and I-75 interchange, and MDOT has some ideas on how to make it easier to drive through.

The department is suggesting two big changes. First, get rid of the 8 Mile bridge over I-75 and make the service drive 8 Mile with lane expansions. Secondly, they could expand I-75 from three lanes to four lanes.

James VanSteel, a transportation planner with MDOT, said there is no construction date planned, but they do have plans to improve the area that was originally built in the 1960s.

“As traffic patterns changed over time, four lanes were added both north and south of 8 Mile, but only three could fit underneath the bridge supports in this area," VanSteel said.

Right now, the plan would be to expand I-75 and get rid of what's known as a flyover bridge on 8 Mile.

"All of our concepts that we’re looking at in our recommended changed concept, would actually remove what we call a flyover bridge, something that doesn’t have to stop at the traffic lights, so there would be fewer bridges overall and people would be able to see and drive in a simpler interchange concept," VanSteel said.

There will be a public meeting discussing the proposals for the interchange. It's on Tuesday, July 29 at the Hazel Park District Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the meeting here.