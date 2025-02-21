7 Weekly Recap: Rescuing Detroit dogs, snow clearing law & more stories you may have missed

Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Here are the big stories from the week beginning Feb. 17.

‘A vicious cycle.’ Detroit’s 'KARENs' rescue dogs from cold, say the city must do more

This week once again saw below-zero wind chills in metro Detroit, something that we also saw a few weeks ago.

During that time, we showed you the sad truth, that in freezing temperatures, dogs across the city are tied up with heavy chains and in some cases, dying.

However, the story doesn't end there. Many of you wanted to know how this is legal. It's not.

In January, we went out with KAREN (K9 Animal Rescue Emergency Network System) as they went around Detroit in search of dogs. We went out again with them this month, and they showed us dogs are still being chained up outside.

All year long, there are dogs illegally chained, emaciated, freezing to death. So many of you have asked, "what is going on?" and wondered how it's legal.

"It’s a vicious cycle. Here we are two weeks later, nothing has changed," Rzewnicki said.

In Detroit, it is illegal to have a dog on a steel chain, or any tether, other than a coated steel cable. It is illegal to have a dog on a tether that is not at least three times the length of the dog. It is illegal to have a dog tethered for more than three hours per day.

Yet, we were with the KARENS as they visited two dogs – one quite pregnant – illegally chained weeks after they said they called Detroit Animal Care and Control.

Rzewnicki and Melanie Thomas tell me that Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) informed them they did come out a few weeks ago and the owner took the dogs inside. But since then, they have checked in to see the dogs living in the same conditions.

"There’s no reason that these follow-ups are not getting done. You can’t tell me you have that many calls," Thomas said.

We took these concerns directly to Crystal Perkins, the director of Detroit's General Services department, which oversees DACC.

"This dog right here as you can see is pretty pregnant," our Sarah Michals showed her.

"I’ll have to investigate to see what happened," Perkins said.

"Does the city feel they have adequate staff to respond to these calls?" Sarah asked.

"So we do follow up. We can’t go to a house every single day, as you know, we can only go to educate," Perkins said. "We can go to educate, we can go out today, we can go out in three days and they’ve made the corrections, but who is to say they didn't revert back to their old ways?"

Not clearing snow off your car could cost you $100 during frigid cold days in metro Detroit

As much of our area received several inches of snow these last couple of weeks, there's a troubling trend: many drivers are hitting the road without properly clearing the snow off of their cars. What many drivers may not realize is that this practice can lead to legal repercussions.

A snow brush will be your best friend to help you not only clear snow from your car, but it can also save you from a $100 ticket.

Snow-covered cars seem to be everywhere, especially after a winter storm like the ones we saw over the weekend.

"Clean your car before you do anything. Before you drive it," said Alb Azzal.

"It's a little dangerous. It flies off in huge chunks," said Scott Randall.

According to state law here in Michigan, it's against the law to drive with snow on your car, and if you don't clear it, you could face a $100 fine. That means snow cannot be covering your vehicle's windows or lights. Snow also has to be removed from hood — even if you're short and can't reach the roof of your car or you don't have a brush.

Jessica English is breaking barriers and innovating Detroit's People Mover

Jessica English is breaking barriers one construction project at a time. A native of Detroit, she says the latest People Mover project was not only about her but also about building up her community and the next generation.

These rail cars have been rounding across Metro Detroit since 1987. Now, Detroiter Jessica English is a part of keeping that legacy going.

“I am Detroit, born and raised. I went to Cass Tech and my community means a lot to me," English said. "I knew that building something that, like generations can be a part of later on down the road was exactly what I wanted to do."

As Capital Project Manager, English was in charge of the People Mover's latest multi-million dollar track improvement project.

“I would not have had a successful project if it was not for my team," English said. “We're all like very happy and fulfilled that we were able to turn over such a successful project on time and on budget. It definitely did. This was probably one of the tightest schedules I've ever worked with.”

She's representation in an industry dominated by men. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2023, woman made up around 11 percent of the construction workforce, and even less than that were Black women.

"I think we have a little ways to go to become a little more inclusive, but I'm really proud of the progress that everyone is making," English said.

Growing up on construction sites with her Dad, English didn't see a lot of women. That's why she values being visible and highlighting the importance of Diversity and Inclusion.

"We've come a long ways, for sure, having more black women presence on job sites and things like that," English said. “I find it extremely important to go to schools. I attend a lot of different panels and things like that, to show little girls that you have it in you.”

As she reflects on Black History Month, she's really grateful for her past and where her family came from.

3 people injured on popular Ann Arbor sledding hill; Man who broke arm urges caution

Several Michiganders were ready for some winter fun this week, but instead, they ended up in the hospital. Over about 24 hours, three people, including a child, were reportedly injured while sledding at a popular Ann Arbor hill.

The injuries, which included skull fractures, spinal injuries, concussions, and broken limbs, happened at Veterans Memorial Park, prompting calls to 911.

“I turned to the guy next to me and said, 'hey, call 911—and my wife, please,'” said Noah Harrington.

Harrington said he saw a jump at the bottom of the hill that, at first, didn't look too bad.

Harrington broke his arm and now has to have surgery to begin his healing process.

He said he knew right away that it was broken.

"Thankfully there were a lot of people around," he said.

All of the injuries on the hill were apparently tied to the snow-packed jump built by other sledders.

Harrington tells me he understands the hill is large and can be dangerous, but he believes some signage acknowledging the dangers of jumps could have helped prevent his injury.

And a sign is now up. Parks manager for the City of Ann Arbor, Josh Landefeld, said while everyone sleds at their own risk, they are asking sledders to be conscious and courteous of others trying to enjoy the hills, too.

'Sense of pride.' How Black auto workers drove the industry and UAW to new heights

We know Detroit is the backbone of the auto industry, and many people have been able to provide for their families because of the industry.

This rings especially true for African Americans. According to data, Black workers have historically represented a large portion of the auto industry.

“I really have a different sense of pride when I walk into my place of employment, be at the plant or be it at the local hall," Lynda Jackson said.

The job at Chrysler was also special because her parents were both autoworkers.

Her father, David Garner, started working for Chrysler right after he moved to Detroit from Alabama in the 1960s. Her mother, Diane, worked at Ford.

“So being in that type of family environment, you know, they're taking me to the Labor Day parades, they're taking me to the union meetings, they're taking me to the picket lines and you know, so I got to see all of this at an early age," Jackson said.

“So to see the progression of the UAW seeing their first African American president, continuing to have more African Americans and other minorities on the executive board of the UAW, I think that shows a lot of progress within our organization," she added.

For decades, many Black families in metro Detroit have relied on the auto industry as a source of income.

Meadow Brook kicks off giving initiative to help restore windows damaged in vandalism case

After someone purposely broke two of Meadow Brook Hall’s historic stained glass windows earlier this month, the estate is kicking off a new initiative, asking the community to help get them restored to their original splendor.

Meadow Brook Hall Executive Director Bill Matt said the windows were broken during the early hours of February 4. The suspect reportedly kicked in one window and smashed another with a tool.

"It's kind of a mix of grief and horror, how anybody, an adult, could damage a National Historic Landmark," said Matt.

So, this week, the Meadow Brook team is launching The 1929 Club. This philanthropic monthly giving club, a nod to the year Meadow Brook was founded, aims to have people commit to giving $19.29 a month to support the cultural institution and restore the stained glass windows.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett has pledged to be the first member of the club.

"As Mayor of Rochester Hills, I take great pride in the unique gems that make our community special – and one of those is certainly Meadow Brook Hall, our nationally recognized historic venue located right down the street," said Barnett in a statement. "After the vandalism, we want to get Meadow Brook Hall looking beautiful and back on its feet as quickly as possible.”

According to Meadow Brook, it will cost $35,000 to replace the windows, which depicted scenes of the arts and are at the top of the estate’s ballroom. While Meadow Brook does have insurance, we're told the deductible was much higher than the cost of the damage. Meadow Brook was also recently approved for a grant to help with window restoration, but Matt says the recent vandalism was not factored into that cost.

Inside CARE House, the nonprofit helping the 3 Pontiac kids abandoned in squalor

The three children allegedly abandoned for years in Pontiac have been receiving treatment at CARE House of Oakland County, according to the sheriffs office.

The bright, warm building is a stark contrast to the filth and grime the children spent almost five years abandoned in.

Blythe Tyler is the president and CEO. She explained how the organization partners with authorities.

“Law enforcement first calls us and sets up the interview, so that that child can come to a safe place and be able to tell their experience," she said.

At CARE House, children are given a safe space to pick out a stuffed animal, play and share their trauma. It’s the first step in working through years of abuse.

If you see something, say something. It can take as little as one person speaking up to rescue a child.

If you know a child who is being neglected or abused, you can make a report to the state by calling 855-444-3911 and find more info at this link.

