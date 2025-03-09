'A blessing for me.' Archbishop Allen Vigneron leads final mass in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Sunday marked a big celebration in the Catholic community as Detroit said its final farewell to Archbishop Allen Vigneron after 16 years of service.

It took place at The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit. It was overflowing with people there to see Vigneron's final mass.

“It certainly has been a blessing for me and the priests tell me it has been a blessing for them too," Vigneron said.

Vigneron submitted his resignation to Pope Francis when he turned 75 on Oct. 21, 2024. Under Canon 401 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, all bishops must submit their resignation to the Pope when they turn 75.

Sunday's mass was an emotional one for Vigneron.

“This has been a labor of love and I’m speaking to the people that I do love and to say farewell, and though I’m not going away, it’s a farewell to the way we have been relating to one another," he said.

"I’m going to live at the seminary. I’d like to do some teaching there and I already had received some invitations to give retreats and conferences," he added.

It was also a difficult day for some longtime parishoners.

"To be here today, I wouldn't have it any other way," Frances Watson said.

She tells me her connection to this church and Vigneron runs deep.

“My daughter had her funeral here on Dec. 14. It’s a loss here for our parish. He has blessed me so many times we prayed together so many times," she said.

Sharanne Miller echoed Watson's emotion.

“He’s just always nice," Miller said. “I’m glad to have had him as our leader directing us through the years.”

The parishioners are preparing for a new leader appointed by Pope Francis, Archbishop-delegate Edward J. Weisenberger.

"Any advice for the Archbishop moving in to your role?” I asked.

“Advice to Archbishop Weisentberger? I think just he has shown himself to be a very zealous priest. This is why the holy father has sent him to us and I think people will … Accept the love of the people. I think that’s the best advice I could give," he said.

