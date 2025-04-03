'A devastating loss.' Business owners reeling after flooding in Plymouth damages shops

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Business owners in downtown Plymouth are now wondering if they’ll be able to keep operating after severe flooding impacted multiple storefronts surrounding the central parking deck.

Businesses off West Ann Arbor Trail seem to be hit the worst, with stores off Fleet Street also hurting.

WATCH: Video shows water rushing in Plymouth, businesses hit hard

All of the rainwater has drained at this point, but you can see by the dirt line just how high the flooding got last night in downtown Plymouth. About 15 inches high, enough water to potentially destroy some of these businesses.

Lori Collick, owner of Kemnitz Fine Candles, says she's never seen this kind of flooding in the area in 74 years.

"It’s a devastating loss," said Lori.

Lori is just one of a handful of business owners now wondering when or if they'll be open this spring.

Extended interview: 'It's a devastating loss.' Chocolate shop flooded in Plymouth

"Chocolate covered cherries, creams, assorted caramels, it’s all gone, it’s all going to be trash," said Lori.

Lori says Easter is always big business for her shop, so the timing could not be worse.

"Unfortunately, Easter is one of our biggest seasons. If I can’t sell candy at Easter, I might not make it through the summer season," said Lori.



The Ebenezer, Ironwood Grill, Sean O’Callaghan’s, and Frame Works Plymouth are all affected as well, some in worse shape than others.

"When we got here, about 6, 7 in the morning, our whole lower level was just, you know, in water," said Sam Khashan, owner of Sean O’Callaghan's Public House.

Cindy Eckley is the owner of Frame Works and was surveying the damage to her business on Thursday.

Extended interview: 'We lost a lot of materials.' Inside a frame shop that was flooded in Plymouth

Extended interview: 'We lost a lot of materials.' Inside a frame shop that was flooded in Plymouth

"All of the molding and matte boarding needs to be replaced for those custom orders, and that’s going to be thousands of dollars," said Cindy.

She tells me they should be preparing to celebrate their 50th year of business, but at this moment, she’s not sure what’s next.

"Just trying to figure out what, what to tackle first and there’s not enough dumpsters in the city to tackle all of the stuff that needs to be thrown out," said Cindy.

The city of Plymouth tells me this flooding is simply due to the sheer amount of rainfall. They have had crews working through the night to help clean up, and are now working to connect businesses with Wayne County Emergency Management.

The business owners are saying the best way that people can help support them during this time is to come visit.

"Just continue to shop here, that would be the best thing to do," said Lori.

I spoke with another business owner in Plymouth this afternoon. At this point, they do not want to be named.

But the owner was deeply upset, telling me that she does believe she will have to permanently close her storefront.

Once again, the best way you can show your support is to come shop around here this weekend.

