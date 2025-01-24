'A difficult question.' Amid added service fees, how will metro Detroiters handle tipping?

(WXYZ) — After a story we did earlier this week about local restaurants adding service fees to customer's bills, our Facebook page was flooded with hundreds of comments.

The restaurant says it's in preparation for the tipped wage hike in February, and more restaurants could follow suit.

Watch below: Restaurants begin implementing service charges preparing for tipped wage hike

After the comments, I went out to hear more from people about the potential change. We wanted to know how they are feeling about it, so we went to Main Donut Shop in Royal Oak.

We asked how the added charge on a restaurant bill would sit with people.

“I worked in service my whole life so I understand where they’re coming from," George Ivey said.

“I don’t know about a service fee. I don’t know why we can’t just tip them," Kerrie Utley added.

“I don’t think the added cost onto the people is fair, I don’t," Dan Holmes, a Ferndale resident who is also a former fine-dining manager, said.

“That is a difficult question, but I think if the communication about that extra charge is part of the process, then I probably won’t have a problem with that," Russell Boyle said. He's a former server. "But if it's something they’re just going to slap on and they’re not and they’re not going to mention it, which I know some people do, it’s going to be a little bit more challenging, maybe not for me but for a lot of other people who get really upset about hidden fees."

“I think it would have to be some pretty good service for me to essentially double tip," Gary Cavender said.

The logic behind it at one restaurant in Farmington is to help them afford the increase in worker pay. Adding a service charge instead of letting staff go or increasing menu prices.

“So they’re just flipping it back. Are you supposed to tip on top of that too," Holmes said.

“If that’s what we gotta do to keep our wait staff fully staffed, that’s what we gotta do," Utley added.

But for some, if it comes down to paying a service fee, adding a tip isn't off the table.

“I wouldn’t go someplace and spend my money if it wasn’t good anyway. If somebody’s doing a really good job, I would pay both," Cavender said.

“If it was on the bill or it wasn’t on the bill I would still continue to tip my servers will I still tip them 20% because they’re making more an hour I don’t know," Boyle said.

While they don't have to worry about that at their beloved donut shop, the minimum wage for tipped workers is expected to increase starting Feb. 21.

