A first look at Siren's Curse, Cedar Point's newest roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) — 160 feet tall, a 90-degree vertical drop, and 58 miles per hour; the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie comes to life, with Siren's Curse at Cedar Point.

Will you answer the siren's call this weekend? I got to be one of the first people to ride the new roller coaster, open to the public starting Saturday, June 28.

Live interview with Colleen Murphy-Brady, Cedar Point's park manager, on the newest coaster

The tallest, longest and fastest tilt coaster in North America is opening at Cedar Point.

We got a preview of the much-anticipated siren's curse roller coaster this morning. The tilt means that your train will tilt into a 90-degree position, so you're staring straight down at the track.

You can learn more about the new roller coaster at this link.



