A hit or a big miss? Detroiters are still talking about the sign along I-94

(WXYZ) — When it comes to the new Detroit sign welcoming people to the upcoming NFL draft, we hear you. Now, we’re getting answers from the city, about whether or not it was worth the cost.

"When you look at that sign, what does it speak to you?" I asked.

"Seems like we’re coming together and making it a better place for Detroit," Anthony Montgomery said.

"Do you see it enhancing the draft experience?" I followed up.

"Yes," he said.

The brand new sign along I-94 continues to generate a buzz ahead of the draft.

Lifelong Detroiter Karen Dumas is a former city employee and is among those speaking out.

“People talked about comparison to the Hollywood sign. What do you see as the difference?" I asked.

"We're Detroit. Figure out who we are and how we want to represent ourselves. We don’t need to compare to anything else," Dumas said.

Digging into what Detroiters expected with the sign, some have compared it to the iconic Hollywood sign. I visited city hall and made calls to several city leaders.

I shared with them some of the messages posted to our social media page, including some who told us the money would be better spent fixing the roads, helping the homeless and veterans.

“Was this money well spent?" I asked Councilwoman Mary Waters.

"Not in my opinion," she said. “We didn’t do a good job spending that money, even though the $425,000 pays for 6 signs that are permanently in position.”

WXYZ

The money comes from the city's general fund, we have confirmed.

Spokesperson John Roach also took to Facebook defending the design, saying, "Folks gotta have something to complain about, I guess.”

“I do know they are planning to put flowers there and other types of vegetation," Waters said.

As finishing touches are put on, some also suggest the sign's placement is a fumble.

“You’re going to drive down a raggedy expressway, from the airport to downtown. All of a sudden in the middle of the 30-minute drive you get a big sign that says 'Detroit,'" Dumas said.

However, many people still see the sign as a win, and many are proud of the artwork in the city.

Waters says some changes to the sign could still be done, but time is limited. The draft is approaching quickly.

