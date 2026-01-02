'A precious moment." Family celebrates first birth of 2026 at Detroit hospital

(WXYZ) — Thursday marked a new year and a new chapter for a Detroit family, whose baby boy was the first one born of the year at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital in Detroit.

Rakiah and Jarmel Reieves welcomed their baby boy, Jakai, on Thursday.

“It’s exciting. It’s a precious moment. Definitely a new experience being in labor from the other ones that I had," Rakiah said.

Though only hours old, her son is already making a name for himself as he's believed to be the first baby born in Wayne County and the City of Detroit in 2026.

The parents say it was pure excitement in the delivery room as staff members came in to celebrate their New Year's baby.

“It was like 8-10 staff that came in, and I was confused because I was like, wow, that’s a lot of people and they all had their New Year’s hats on, and they said they had a surprise for me, and I didn’t know what it was," Rakiah said. "When he ended up coming out, next thing you know, confetti just popped everywhere, and they celebrated him coming in for New Year's."

“I know he’s never going to be bored. [He’ll] never have a boring birthday party," Jarmel said.

Patient Care Tech Katrina Bennett said in her 28-year-old career, she's seen a lot of babies born on the new year.

“It’s a different level of excitement every time, it’s a different level of excitement just to see the families, and they're so happy to have a New Year’s baby and the staff is excited," Bennett said.

The sweet bundle of joy was born nine days early, ready to see the world and meet his siblings.

“He’s baby number six. The last of the bunch. He makes the fourth boy and we have two girls. Their ages are 17, 12, 8 and 5," Rakiah said.

“We’ve got a basketball team and substitute," Jarmel added.

The Reives family said they're celebrating the new year with a new baby and so much hope for the future.

