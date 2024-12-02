'A very serious problem.' How officials are working to combat Michigan's firefighter shortage

(WXYZ) — A major battle is underway to bring awareness to a shortage of firefighters in Michigan compared to many other states.

From cities to suburbs, the lack of staffing is being called a threat to public safety, but a new proposal is aimed at finding a solution to the problem.

I went on a ride along with Warren Fire Department paramedics to see up close the types of challenges they face.

Thousands of fires and medical runs are a reality they're prepared for, due in part to a proactive program Warren launched years ago to pay for cadets to attend the fire, EMS and paramedic academy, and offer competitive pay during and after the programs.

“Our starting salary is low 60s, and over a four-year period they become full pay. Top out at $96,000 per year," Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said.

While Warren has 129 firefighters ready to battle any scene and save lives, other communities have struggled to the point of troubling conditions, according to Michigan Professional Firefighters Union President Matt Sahr.

“How difficult is it to recruit more firefighters and is that a part of this?" I asked.

"It is. I truly believe it is. When you come into a firehouse and are told congratulations, you will be working by yourself, or with only one other person, that becomes difficult," Sahr said. “This is from the U.P., all the way to Frenchtown or Niles Township. Across the entire state we’ve seen a shortage of firefighters.”

Sahr is now a vocal advocate for a State House proposal introduced by State Rep. Jim Haadsma from Battle Creek.

His bill would ensure staffing levels would be discussed at all negotiations between unions and fire departments across Michigan, something that currently doesn't happen.

“We’ve had a number of bills that have sat a while in this session," Haadsma said. "It’s a really important issue. A cost-benefit analysis of what is a life worth.”

I asked the representative for an in-depth view of what's at stake and why a solution can't wait any longer.

“It’s an important issue that affects the safety of our first responders and firefighters, and police. It impacts the safety of the public," Haadsma said.

“What don’t most people know about our staffing for firefighters?" I asked Sahr.

"Our staffing is half of what it is in surrounding states," he said.

Back in Warren, Jake Combs is a newly hired firefighter who is grateful to serve the community where he grew up. He points out that he chose to pursue his dream because he was also able to make ends meet.

“I was able to propose to my wife, buy a house, kickstart my future. Having that income while going to school," he said.

He also tells me the commitment to the career is more of a calling.

“It’s the best job I ever had, and I was a plumber before," he said.

But, he and others remain deeply troubled by the statistics.

According to the union, Michigan is lagging far behind other states with much stronger staffing levels. Michigan has about 50 full-time firefighters per 100,000 people, compared to Indiana and Ohio, which have 101 and 111 per 100,000.

McAdams sees the need for action to be taken, and soon.

“On a state level, it’s a very serious problem. We just have to realize the days of 700 applicants are a bygone era. We have to show young people there is a path in the fire service," McAdams said.

Officials say fewer firefighters impact response times, leads to more injuries, and it's something many citizens simply aren't aware of.

Opponents who have delayed the bill have argued over the cost of hiring more firefighters, but Warren's commissioner said nothing would come ahead of saving a life.

“We decided to create our own program, to train people to become fully certified firefighter paramedics. We sponsored them through firefighter academy, EMS and paramedic academy. We paid them while they were learning," McAdams said. “It’s the absolute greatest job there is on earth.”

Sahr believes the proposal could still pass the State House and senate to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by the end of the year.

