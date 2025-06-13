'Absolutely miserable.' Drivers brace for Orchard Lake road closure next week amid 696 construction

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another construction project is about to make commutes even more frustrating. Starting Monday, a portion of Orchard Lake Rd. will close for a full week.

While it might not be as long as other projects, the increased traffic on nearby roads has people who live nearby voicing their frustration.

Starting Monday, a stretch of Orchard Lake between 12 Mile and 13 Mile will close for sewer work.

"Traffic is busier in the summertime, but we're seeing more now with the road construction and the various lane closures," John Lauter told us.

"It's just gonna be absolutely miserable for everybody to get around," Cindi Dinkins added.

Craig Bryson, the senior communications manager for the Oakland County Road Commission, said the county is sandwiched between two state projects right now – I-696 in the southern half of the county and I-75 in the northern half.

"We have big sort of, MDOT projects on either end of the county and still have to do our work and get our work done as well," Bryson said.

That's making for busier-than-normal drive times for people trying to get around the county.

Bryson tells me he knows all about the frustration with the construction.

"My commute is half an hour longer every night because of that, so I absolutely sympathize and empathize with people. That is, unfortunately, the reality," he said.

Even though the traffic is heavier in some areas due to the various construction projects, Bryson said they've tried to be mindful of just how much work is going on at one time.

"A number of projects we're doing this year, we actually put off because of the work that was going on on 96 over the last couple of years," he said.

