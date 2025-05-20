'All parking lot and dumpsters': Neighbors pushing back on construction of Rochester Hills apartment complex

(WXYZ) — One parcel of land in Rochester Hills could soon be replaced by an apartment complex. Residents living around here say they're planning to bring a list of concerns to Rochester Hills Planning Commission to stop the development from going in to protect the wetlands in the area.

They say adding 32 apartment units will double the amount of people living on this block.

"We’re on a little street, little neighborhood, quiet neighborhood and they’re wanting to put 32 units into this small parcel," said Lisa Cummings.

Cummings and her neighbors, a small number of residents, were invited to a Rochester Hills Planning Commission Meeting happening tonight, discussing the future of the parcel of land in the photo below bordering Orion Road.

"The whole are behind the parcel theyre looking at is wetland marsh. We have a lot of wildlife in this little area," Cummings said.

Protecting these wetlands and the wildlife calling them home: one big reason residents don't want the proposed 32-unit apartment complex built.

Lisa's neighbors, Betty and Richard, showed us what they plan on telling the city's planning commission members.

"This is going to be all parking lot and dumpsters," Lisa said.

"The tree right next to the that telephone pole right there. That’s where the dumpsters are going to be. That’s, what, 50ft from our deck?" Richard said.

Flooding from filling in the wetlands is also a major concern for people living on both sides of the parcel.

Connor and Sandra, on the other side of the proposed complex, say the people in the 32 units will be using their block to park.

"I’ve written letters about traffic concerns. I’ve written letters about water management," Connor Pytlowany said.

"It’s just going to add a lot ore residents to this street and were concerned about where the driveway is going to be located to get into the complex," Sandra Smale said.

We did reach out to Rochester HIlls Planning Commission, but they were not able to get back to us in time for this story to air. The planning commission meeting is tonight at 7 p.m.

