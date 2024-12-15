American House's holiday program aims to put smiles on seniors living in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — This holiday season, a local senior living organization is seeking the community's help to bring their residents joy.

A section of the community, they say, is often forgotten.

I met up with American House's Jacob Shorkey to hear about the 'Adopt A Senior' program.

"So it's a program for local seniors that are in rehab, that are lonely, may not have family, and so just trying to find something that would bring joy to them," said Shorkey, corporate sales specialist at American House Senior Living Communities.

Shorkey works for American House in Rochester Hills. Through the program, the 28-year-old aims to buy gifts for over 200 seniors housed in the city and make them feel special, especially during the holidays.

"We think about kids during the holidays a lot, but we often forget about the seniors. And working in senior living and going to rehabs and nursing homes, there are a lot of lonely seniors out there and during this time of the year in general," Shorkey said.

The Village is one of the many senior living locations managed by American House. That's why these two residents are on Shorkey's shopping list.

"We are known as the Carols," said Carol Schraeger.

"Right, she is my boss, she thinks. She used to be my boss. She was a principal at Pembroke Elementary in Birmingham. And I was her secretary for almost 10 years," said Carol Petersen.

Carol Schraeger retired in 2001, while Carol Petersen retired in 1990.

"How many years has it been since you guys haven't celebrated Christmas with family?" I asked Schraeger.

"Well, for me, I lived here for 8 years, so I've not been with the family for 8 years on Christmas day," Schraeger replied.

"What about you?" I asked Petersen.

"It's been a long time. My children are far away, and they have their own family," Petersen replied.

Last year, both Carols had around three family visits, but none were during a holiday.

"During the holidays, it sounds like you have each other," I said.

"Each other and as well as the others," said Schraeger.

"Really it means a lot to me, to have her in my life all year round," Petersen said.

That's why, to each other, they are best friends.

"I love that they have a sense of purpose, and they have so much to share with others. They welcome new residents in, and they create that little family," Shorkey said.

Shorkey says the budget is around $25 per senior. And the aim, like last year, is to get 400 gifts for seniors in Rochester Hills alone. Click here for the program's Amazon gift list. You can also deliver gifts to American House Villages of Rochester Hills Community.