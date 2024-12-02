An age-old Christmas debate: Artificial tree or real tree?

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Holiday Season is already here and many families are faced with the age-old question: should we go for a real Christmas tree or a fake one?

Both choices come with their own unique advantages and drawbacks, sparking lively debates among friends and family.

Some argue that nothing can replace the authentic experience of a real tree, while others sqear by the practicality and ease of maintaining an artificial one.

I spoke with Metro Detroiters to see what they have to say about this age-old debate and what they're choosing to go with this year.

"I grew up with a fake tree," said Emily Alaniz.

"There's something about going out and getting one and chopping it down yourself or buying one," said Pat Hickey.

"Real these days," said Michael Fields. "I was always artificial growing up."

Nothing says Christmas quite like a real tree and many would argue that the real ones have a charm that many families cherish.

"It's more of a nostalgic feeling like one of my favorite movies Christmas Vacation he goes out and cuts the tree out in the woods like that type of feeling," Michael said.

For those shopping for a real tree, they say it's the experience of selecting their tree and making memories that will last forever. But between Pat and Emily, a decision had to be made between real or fake.

"I think she was okay with it, Idon't know if she had too much of an opinion against it," Pat said.

"I was like 'this isn't going to be an argument' that like I just can't win, he's like, 'it's got to be a real tree, it smells better' this and that, so I gave in."

"It's a family event, it's more than pulling the tree out of the closet," said Vincenzo Vultaggio.

Vultaggio has a tree stand in Madison Heights, and his family has been in this business for generations. He says the trees are about 7-12 years old.

"A bulk of our customers that come back," Vincenzo said. "They are returners people who have been coming to us for years but we are getting a lot of first-timers as of late."

Both trees have their advantages and disadvantages.

Real trees bring a fresh scene, are bio-degradable and recyclable, but often cost a pretty penny, require maintenance, are a fire hazard, and can trigger allergies. Artificial trees are cost-effective with less maintenance, but there are environmental concerns. Not to mention, fake trees are non-recyclable and a fire risk.

I had to find those buying the artificial trees like Cameron Livingston, who says real trees are just too much work.

"I have always gotten real trees but they're a lot of maintenance, there's a lot of watering and a lot of cleaning up you have to do," Cameron said.

Sarah and Michael Grice were out looking at artificial trees. They say it's worth the cost and less maintenance.

"We were just talking about this in the car," Sarah said. "It was paid off and instead of paying 100 dollars each year for a real tree. Plus it dies and makes a mess."

So whether you choose a real or fake tree, the decision ultimately comes down to personal preference.

"Try out getting a real tree every once in a while, you might like it," Pat said.

