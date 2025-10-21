'An incredible honor.' Urbanrest Brewery wins gold medal at Great American Beer Festival

(WXYZ) — Urbanrest Brewery in Ferndale is raising a glass after winning a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival last weekend.

It's the largest professional beer competition in the U.S., and Urbanrest won in the American Pilsener category, which had 101 entries

“To win an American Pilsner is an incredible honor," Urbanrest co-owner Zach Typinski said.

The winning beer was their Kaiser.

“It’s made from barley grown and malted in Indiana by a company called Sugar Creek Malt — it’s a relatively local malt. Nice crisp, bright, easy-drinking beer," Typinski said.

That award is the latest for Urbanrest, as the brewer of eight years has won many prestigious awards, including a World Beer Cup and a Michigan Cask Ale Festival medal.

“It’s really fun to have some validation on a national level," Typinski said. "It’s really nice to celebrate with the team… looking at ways to make our beer better.”

The award-winning Kaiser is one of 20 beers on their menu, and all of them are made at the brewery. Urbanrest has two locations in Ferndale - the brewery off of Woodward Heights and the taproom in Downtown Ferndale.

“We really strive to make world-class beer and serve it in our little neighborhood brewery in Ferndale," Typinski said.

Several other Michigan breweries and beers took home awards at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

The Mitten Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids took gold for its Mr. Oktoberfest in the American Amber Lager category; and Lake Time Brewing & Spirits in Bridgman took home gold in the American-Belgo-Style-Ale category for Astronaut Space.

Flint's Redwood Brewing Co. had silver in Belgian-Style or French-Style Specialty Ale for Sabrina, and Brewery 4 Two 4 in Holland took bronze in the Coffee Beer category for Inappropriate Puns.

