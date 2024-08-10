Annual River Raisin Cleanup moves forward despite high levels of E. coli

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ — Despite high levels of E. coli found in the River Raisin by the Monroe County Health Department, the city of Monroe plans to move forward with its annual river cleanup event Saturday with safety modifications in place.

A body contact advisory was issued for the River Raisin from Ida-Maybee Road Bridge east to the mouth near Lake Erie on Thursday.

The health department advises residents, visitors and pets to not immerse their heads under water, drink the water or enter the water with scrapes or cuts.

The health department says levels at some parts of the river were up to three times as high as normal levels.

WXYZ People is the River Raisin despite high levels of E. coli

Some residents like Jenna Bak did not even know that an advisory was in place.

"It’s gross," she said. "I wish there was more precautions when it comes to giving notice.”

The health department retested the water and the results should come back early Saturday morning. Even if the levels are still high, the city will hold the cleanup event around the water.

“If the levels come back and the E. coli is still at higher level, we will encourage bank cleanups... and obviously, wash hands and sanitize and it’ll be up to individual people's choice whether you go in the river or not. We’re not going to encourage that," said Brian James Egen, the city of Monroe chair of the Commission on the Environment and Water Quality.

The city is optimistic people will still come out and volunteer. Last year, they had their largest turnout ever with over 250 people helping keep their historic river clean.

WXYZ Trash in the River Raisin

They hope the E. coli results come back lower on Saturday but will have hand washing stations on site and extra protection.

“No, I wouldn’t even try. I wouldn’t even dip my feet in it," Roy Cousino, who visits the river often, said.

The city will offer free food, T-shirts and there will be giveaways worth hundreds of dollars for those who volunteer. The cleanup takes place from 9 a.m. to noon. Staging will be at the gazebo in the Riverfront Parking Lot.

Where Your Voice Matters