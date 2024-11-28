Are holiday shoppers feeling a time crunch after Thanksgiving?

(WXYZ) — Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday and the holiday shopping season is upon us. There's less than a month to get all of that shopping done, and it's crunch time.

This year's holiday shopping season is one of the shortest we've seen in years, so if you haven't started looking for that perfect gift, now is the time to get out so you're not waiting until the last minute.

"I like pressure. That's how I base my life, so more pressure the better I perform even on shopping," Mark Dushaj said.

"If I don't have it done by the time Christmas comes around, in my eyes with my girl math, I save money," Desseray Seay added.

Shoppers flocked to Partridge Creek Mall to try and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

"I feel as though I have to get everything done right now or else it's not going to get done," Caitlyn Barbieri said.

This is tied for the shortest holiday shopping season we've seen in 20 years.

"Some of the sales started earlier this week then they are here again on black Friday throughout the course of the weekend all the way to the end of the holiday," Melissa Morang said.

Even though sales started early, it's leaving many shoppers like Barbieri to rethink their holiday shopping strategies.

"This is my only opportunity to shop, when I am home for Thanksgiving, because I am going on a trip as soon as I end finals week," she said.

"Do you feel a little more pressure than years prior to get your holiday shopping done early?"I asked.

"Yes because of school and work," Emily Tomlian said.

"I would say no just because I just really have to shop for my family and that is not a whole lot," Evelyn Gore said.

"I started shopping earlier than usual. My grandkids are in from Virginia so we are celebrating Christmas and Thanksgiving early this year," Cynthia Schroeder said.

Shoppers like Seay says as her kids get older, it's less stressful, even with the shortened shopping period.

"I don't see it being shorter. I get to give money and gift cards now so it's okay with me," Seay said.

