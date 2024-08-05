Are you feeling election fatigue?

(WXYZ) — November 5th: that's when the U.S. Presidential Election is set to take place. We are three months away from that, so I asked folks if they've started to feel the election fatigue.

"You know right now, I’m really not, and I think part of it because this process is always, is something that I’m always invested in," said Lewis Lee.

"I was feeling a lot of election fatigue, largely due to candidates who are both quite old, not very inspiring," said Stephan Vitvitsky.

"Currently, I am feeling the election fatigue," said Wayne Hickman.

"Why is that?" I followed up with Wayne and Lewis.

"You know for the past 8 to 12 years has just been a lot of different confrontations with a lot of different politicians," Wayne said. "I’m just kind of tired of hearing it, you know. So I just want to see America move forward and come together, and do the right thing."

"In terms of choosing, I think its more challenging," Lewis said. "It seems like with every election cycle, it just keeps getting more challenged because when I hear any candidate it just seems there is less talk about their platforms and what they would actually like to do in the future. And just more of the senseless attacks on each other and that’s very fatiguing."

Going in to this, do this voters have a strategy, in terms of who they are going to vote for?

"My strategy is probably going to be the lesser of evil," Wayne said. "So I don’t really know right now. But I will just kind of think about it, look at the candidates, and try to make the best most informed decision I can."

"I’m going to be doing door knocking, going to be talking to my neighbors," Stephan said. "Going to weigh in as much awareness of the importance of this election. And see if we can come to a, if I can’t convince them to switch their vote, I can at least come to an agreement that hey we are going to talk to each other, we are going to be civil."

And what if those neighbors convince him?

"That’s not going to happen," Stephan said. "My mind is pretty much made up."

"You know I agree with policies on both sides," Lewis said. "For me though, I always look to what is true leadership. Some one that I feel that is really going to be positive and unite the country as best as we can."

"When was the last time you felt the country was united and not divided?" I asked Wayne.

"Quite some time," he replied. "I’m 53 so yeah its been quite a few years since I’ve seen that."

What are some areas you want candidates to focus on?

"I would like to see us focus on the military and keeping it strong, and keeping this country together," Wayne said.

"For me public education really," Lewis said. "If we can just really pour into that and celebrate it, and really do everything that we can for that, that’s where I think our country can really excel in."

"Elections matter," Stephan said. Whether its healthcare, or social security, or reproductive rights, regardless of what you think about it, even if you are not impacted by it, there is a good chance that someone close to you in your life, going to be directly impacted by the consequences of this election and you are not going to like that."



