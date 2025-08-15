At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car and every person has a story

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On Woodward Avenue this weekend, you'll be hard pressed to not find someone with an incredible story about their car or their relationship with the Dream Cruise. 7 News Detroit is here to listen to your stories.
(WXYZ) — On Woodward Avenue this weekend, you'll be hard pressed to not find someone with an incredible story about their car or their relationship with the Dream Cruise.

Artrell Burt from Sterling Heights refurbished his grandfather's old Aero Coupe after he passed away. He now attends the Woodward Dream Cruise to feel closer to him and other car lovers from around the area.

Artrell Burt with his grandfather's old Aero Coupe
Kerry Ropelato drove in from Arizona for the Dream Cruise, saying it was a bucket list moment for him.

Kerry Ropelato from Arizona at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Watch our video below for more incredible stories about the Dream Cruise, and email your stories about the historic event or your incredible vehicles to tips@wxyz.com

Have a tip, story idea or comment on our coverage? Send us a message. You can also call our newsroom directly at 248-827-9407. Please be sure to let us know if you'd be willing to talk on camera about the topic.

