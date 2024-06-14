AV shuttles, coach attacks student & more: The top stories you may have missed this week

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

We know a lot happens throughout the week, and you may not catch all of our stories here at WXYZ. So we've decided to gather the most talked-about stories from the past week all in one place that you can check out during your free time over the weekend.

Have a story idea or tip? Feel free to let us know using the contact form below.

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of June 10:

Coach charged after school surveillance video shows his attack on student from behind, choking teen

It was a story we first told you about earlier this week – a coach at Ypsilanti Middle School was seen on surveillance video attacking a teenager from behind, choking him.

The story garnered nationwide attention after we covered it, and later this week, the coach was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and assault and battery.

"They were very close and I was pretty upset," Steve Moon, the father of the 14-year-old student who did not return to school after Tuesday's assault, told 7 News Detroit this week. "I said if he can do that to Michael, I'd like to see him try to do that to me."

Michael told his parents it began when the coach, who also serves as a hall monitor, ordered him to do some push-ups because he had been horsing around in the hallway.

Displaced Oak Park family of 19 facing homelessness as nonprofit help dwindles

An Oak Park family of 19 is on the brink of homelessness and is asking for your help.

The Harris family says they lived in their house for nearly two decades before constant flooding resulted in a mold infestation. After the city deemed their home uninhabitable in February, the family says they have struggled to find a place to stay that's in their budget and able to accommodate their large family.

Harris says they reached out to several shelters and organizations who wanted to help, but because of the family's size, were unable. Harris also said many homelessness organizations are specifically created for victims of abuse, people struggling with addiction or veterans, which are categories their family does not fit into and would not be able to receive temporary assistance from.

With their back against the wall, the Harris family reached out to some of their kids' former teachers within the Oak Park School district, who jumped at the chance to help. The former teachers connected the family with Kids Empowered on the Move in Oakland County, which placed them at hotel in Auburn Hills. However, the nonprofit says funds currently being used to support the Harris family will deplete by the end of this week.

Autonomous shuttle service for people with disabilities preparing to launch in Detroit

The City of Detroit is launching a new, free shuttle service using autonomous vehicles called Accessibili-D. The service is for people ages 62 and over and people whit disabilities.

The shuttles officially launch on June 20, but they provided a sneak peek this week.

Lisa Franklin, CEO of Warriors on Wheels, participated in the ride-along.

"I was really leery at first when I heard about autonomous vehicles, but it was amazing," she said.

Detroit's chief of mobility innovation Tim Slusser said, for the time being, each shuttle will be equipped with a safety operator for safety purposes.

Dialect in the D: How do locals and visitors pronounce Detroit?

This was one of the more fun stories we did this week. Ryan Marshall went out to the city to see how people truly pronounce Detroit.

"Why do you say 'DEE-troit'?" he asked Crystal, who is visiting Detroit from Tampa Bay, Florida.

"I watched a popular show growing up called Martin," Crystal said. "And, it’s 'DEE-troit'."

"When I see the word, the first thing that comes upon is 'Duh-troit'," said Paul, who is visiting from Hong Kong, China.

"Growing up with my parents, that’s what they’ve called it," said a Lake Orion resident who didn't give us his name. "That’s what I call it. So, that’s why I call it, 'Duh-troit'. Does it have another sound I don’t know about?"

Wayne County judge found with loaded gun at Detroit Metro Airport, now facing charge

Wayne County judge is facing legal trouble after carrying a loaded firearm through Detroit Metro Airport last week. The gun, according to the judge's attorney, may not have been registered.

Judge Cylenthia LaToye Miller has been a judge in Detroit since 2006. She spent thirteen years on the bench at 36th District Court, and the last five at Third Circuit Court where she presides over the family court.

“She’s a licensed CPL holder,” said Todd Perkins, Miller’s lawyer and a longtime friend. “She can lawfully possess, in a concealed fashion, a firearm in the state of Michigan.”

But the law prohibits you from carrying a loaded firearm in your carry-on.

Sources tell 7 News Detroit that Miller told airport police that the gun had belonged to her brother, who lives in Ohio. Ohio does not require that firearms be registered.

Read more about Ross Jones' investigation here and see more in the video above.

Police call new license plate cameras around metro Detroit a 'game changer'

A new type of license plate reader cameras are being used across metro Detroit to apprehend criminals.

"They are just tracking license plates to give us leads in our investigations," said Taylor Police Chief John Blair.

Since the beginning of this year, 50 of the cameras have been installed across Taylor and another 27 on patrol cars. Chief Blair says the cutting-edge technology has been a game changer. The city-funded camera system clocks in around 9 million license plate reads a month.

"It gives us an advantage. Vehicles are used in more than 80 percent of crimes. We know criminals use those to facilitate their crimes, and if we can get the license plates, it's going to help catch them," he said.

Gas, Hybrid, or EV? Metro Detroit drivers weigh in

The auto industry's plan for an all-electric future may be hitting a speed bump. A new survey from AAA shows customers aren't as keen to purchase an EV has they have been in the past.

The main factors holding them back include the cost, charging availability and driving range.

We went out and talked to local drivers to see their thoughts about EVs, as well as gas and hybrid vehicles.

