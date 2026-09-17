(WXYZ) — Michigan drivers are feeling more pain at the pump as gas prices are up again across the state and some areas are seeing $5 per gallon gas

At the same time, diesel prices have reached an all-time record for the third straight day in Michigan. Experts say they could hit $7 per gallon some time this week.

See the full story in the video below

Average gas price in Michigan jumps to $4.75 while diesel sets a record high for 3rd straight day

According to the latest information from AAA, the average price for gas is $4.75 in Michigan, up $0.20 from yesterday and up more than $1.50 from this time last year.

The average price of diesel, according to AAA, is $6.54 per gallon, which is the new state record.

The new tensions in the Middle East are having lasting impacts on energy prices worldwide. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen are stepping up attacks on oil tankers and ships across the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping route for global oil supplies and any disruption there could add more pressure to already rising fuel prices.

Drivers tell me they are taking the prices day by day, but they are feeling the impact in their daily lives.

“Gas prices shouldn’t be like this. We shouldn’t be able to affect families like this," Jeanine Hinton said.

Whether you drive a car, a motorcycle or a truck, it's no secret that gas prices are high for everyone. But for semi truck drivers, like Al Graves, the cost is hitting a bit harder. He said he's paying about $1,000 for a full tank of gas.

Graves says that's at least $400 more than he paid at this time last year. As a regional Michigan driver, he said Detroit has the highest diesel prices he's seen in the state.

"These high prices that you have to pay, will that kind of impact the prices of goods that you’re transporting?" I asked.

"Yeah, it’s gonna have to - if the price of logistics is going up, the price of merchandise has to… when is it gonna go down?" he asked.

Another driver, John Tamas, who delivers bulk fuel for a trucking company, said he's often asked when he's dropping fuel by prices are so high, but he doesn't have an answer.

"From the consumer all the way to us hauling it and you know dropping it. I mean, it affects our bottom line also," he said.

Aside from that, Tamas, like every other truck driver, says he's feeling the pinch as a consumer as well.

"I got to put gas in my car, just like you do, just like he does. It affects all of us. I mean, our groceries. I mean. they're going up too. So where do we go? What do we do? I don't. I don't have the answer," he said.

While diesel prices hit a new state record overnight, regular gas still has a way to go. The state record for regular gas is $5.31 set in May of 2022.

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