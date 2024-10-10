Avoiding scams when donating towards hurricane relief: Here's what you need to know

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hurricane Milton has made landfall, affecting millions of Americans in Florida who need help with disaster relief right now.

When looking to help — which you can do through Scripps News at this link — it's important to do your research and make sure you are donating to a reputable source or through a trusted organization.

Many Michiganders are stepping up to help, like these women in Woodhaven, are donating what they can.

"I feel bad for them," said Maryann Claringbold. "You have to do what you can to help them."

"I know Samaritan's Purse was out there and did donate to them," said another woman.

Samaritan's Purse is a good faith organization you can trust, but not every effort is what it seems when it comes to disaster relief and people wanting to help.

I spoke with Latoysa Rooks, a regional Disaster officer with American Red Cross Michigan, another trusted organization. She says it's important to know where your money is going and who is contacting you.

"We just want to make sure that you're hard-earned generous donations are going to the right place," Rooks said. "Make sure that your elderly parents... aren't feeling pressured.. look for red flags.. unsolicited calls and texts.. cold calling."

And here are some tips so you won't be scammed:

Research organizations: Always verify the charity's credentials.

Be wary of pressure tactics: Scammers may push for immediate donations

Avoid unsolicited requests

Always donate directly through known, trusted sources

"The drive that we're doing here with these clean up items," said Northville Police Deputy Chief Matthew Mackenzie. "Not money.. not credit card.. good old fashioned materials to be used for cleanup efforts."

Police officers and dispatchers in cities like Northville and Woodhaven have started collecting donations too, and are teaming up with reputable organizations.

"The American Legion is who we are working with, and we know it's reputable and people just need to do their homework and think with their heads and not just their hearts," Deputy Chief Mackenzie said.

"Once you understand the pain of going through something, like this you step up to the plate."

Eric Freeman bought 20 cases of water to Woodhaven City Hall and many others were showing up with goods and supplies, because of the human need to help one another.

"It's necessary," Freeman said. "It's necessary. everyone should be here there should be a line here."

"We have to give what we can, I have a roof over my head and i have enough to eat," Claringbold said.

"We need as much as everything as everyone can bring," said another woman donating supplies.

"People just come on out because we can't imagine what people are going through," this volunteer said.

