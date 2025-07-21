Beef prices have reached record highs: here's why that's the case, and how customers are reacting

WATERFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s not your imagination—beef is getting more expensive. Whether you’re picking up ground chuck or splurging on a steak, consumers are paying more at the checkout. Industry experts say there's a combination of factors for those increases, and some consumers are saying it's impacting what they choose to buy.

“It's been pretty dramatic here this, this last 16 months or so," said customer Jim Rosenthal.

It's grilling season, and Americans seem to be craving more beef than ever this year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beef consumption has increased three percent year over year.

"Americans love their beef!" said Matthew Burnstein, a partner at Market Place Meats & Deli in Waterford Township.

But as the appetite for red meat grows, so does the price tag.

Burnstein says tariffs are one of the reasons for that.

"One of our biggest partners, Canada, theirs has increased because of tariffs," Burnstein said. "Now the Mexican side has increased."

Another reason? Cattle supply. According to the USDA, Herd Size is the lowest it's been in 74 years, with a sharp decline over the last five years. The USDA is attributing this to persistent draughts, raising the cost of feed for farmers.

"It's been big increases, items which were $5 a pound wholesale are now $8 a pound," Burnstein said.

Some customers I spoke to at Market Place say the price has changed the way they shop.

“You know, I wish I could say I'm a little smarter about it," Rosenthal said. "We still have to buy whatever the market bears at the time.”

Burnstein says he has also seen that shift.

"It's hurting them in their pocketbook," Burnstein said. "People that would have bought tenderloin might switch to New York (Strip). People that bought New York might just go to burger. You know, you're seeing a shift."

But other customers tell me they'll eat the cost for now.

"You know, I wish I could say I'm a little smarter about it, but no, it really doesn't," Rosenthal said on if these increases change his spending habits.

"I eat what I eat and it's kinda the same," said customer Joshua Gilmore. "Keeping the same menu."

