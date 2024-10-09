Watch Now
'Beyond excited!' Tigers fans pack Downtown Detroit for first playoff game in a decade

(WXYZ) — Tens of thousands of Detroit Tigers fans converged on Downtown Detroit for the team's first home playoff game in a decade.

Fans were lined up hours before first pitch for a block party in front of the big tiger at Comerica Park, and they flooded into the stadium when gates opened at 1 p.m.

Those who didn't have tickets to the game stayed to hang out at the block party and tailgate, which featured vendors, live music and activities for the whole family.

I spoke to a lot of people, and every single one expressed their belief in the Tigers' ability to beat the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

In fact, one fan told me he thought the Tigers would beat the Guardians 7-1.

A recurring topic was Monday night's game when the Tigers gave us a thriller, with Kerry Carpenter hitting a three-run home run in the top of the 9th as the Tigers won 3-0.

"We are diehard Tigers fans. We've been waiting a very long time for this. So, we are beyond excited. I may have cried a few times. So, we're ready to win this thing," Kimmi Schwigert said.

"It's huge that this is the first game in like in the past decade, plus that we're back at home," Steven Schwigert added.

"I think they're going to win. I think they're going to win 'em both today and tomorrow. I've got confidence in 'em," Sharon Huetteman said.

"Well, it's my grandson's 13th birthday and I thought what a better gift than come to a Tigers playoff game. It's been so long since we've been here and we're ready to win another one," Christie Vanness said.

