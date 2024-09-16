Black-owned Detroit Cider mill in legal battle with city over re-opening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The apples here at Detroit Farm and Cider are prime for picking and the owners are crossing their fingers they will be ready to open for the Fall 2024 season. But after a glimpse of hope, a years-long battle with the City of Detroit is now reaching its peak.

It was two weeks ago that I re-visited Detroit Farm and Cedar. Owner Leandra King, beaming with excitement and a touch of nervousness showing me the new additions to her property.

“We’ll have live music over here, were going to have a clown," Leandra said. "Thursday we’ll be doing snow cones, we’ll be doing candy apples, fudge...”

It was busy, with everyone in their matching company shirts working fervently, because the next day, Detroit Farm & Cider was scheduled to have a soft launch, its first opening since 2019.

"(I'm) really scared, nervous," Leandra said on the re-opening.

A food handling license, under her fiance's name was being delivered to the far, that day. Leandra believed it would give them the green light to open. But less than 24 hours later, a pile of citations, including a temporary restraining order, forced them to cancel once again.

"We are not looking for closure, we are looking for compliance," said City of Detroit attorney Conrad Mallet.

He claims a neighbor complaint prompted an investigation that found blight and several safety hazards.

“We sent the Building and Safety Department and the Public Health Department to do an inspection, and we were refused entry," Conrad said.

Leandra denies inspectors were refused entry, but believes she should be exempt through the Michigan Right to Farm act, which gives protections to farmers from local government and neighbors who consider them a nuisance.

“That case went to 36th District Court and it was decided against cider farm," Conrad said.

Mallet says the law does not apply here because it surrounds 12 or more homes. He also says owners of Detroit farm and cider are facing 15 previous misdemeanor for owning livestock without a proper permit.

"You can not ignore the law," Conrad said.

But still, Conrad insists the city will work alongside King to get into compliance.

“We are not trying to be overly regulatory we are not trying to create a confrontation but what we are not going to do is just allow people to do whatever they want because they are well-intentioned,” Conrad said.

Leandra, with mountains of certifications and perits, tells me her fight feels endless and patience is growing weary, as a foster child, whose only place of refuge was her annual trip to the cider mill, her dream of owning your own is growing faint.

“I just want to build a legacy for my family. I want the same thing most families have, generational wealth, a legacy something to pass down," Leandra said.

