Book lovers converge on Laurel Park Place as 21st annual Bookstock kicks off

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit's biggest and best used book and media sale kicked off Sunday at Laurel Park Place in Livonia.

Celebrating its 21st year, Bookstock once again offers spectacular deals on used books and DVDs, vinyl and CDs.

Jujuan Banks woke up early Sunday morning to attend the annual Bookstock opening day.

"I've been trying to collect books for a few years now. It's been about four years since we've had the house now, and we've been trying to build a library at home," Jujuan said.

His wife, Katrice, is the love of his life and his partner in crime at the event.

"She instantly let me loose," he said.

With over 400,000 gently used books and media on sale, Banks gravitated towards Star Wars books while his wife went a different route.

"I love my history. I love reading about my people. The biggest difference between this year and last year, this year it's more categorized," Katrice said.

With merchandise refreshed daily, Bookstock has something for everyone, and most items are priced at $3 or less.

Since Bookstock's inception, around $3.2 million has been distributed to literacy and educational projects throughout Oakland and Wayne counties.

"I think reading is really important, to give yourself something extra that you probably didn't get, or learn something new when you read," Katrice said. "I love reading. I love learning. And my husband loves it, so we bond over that too."

