Breaking down the tariff impact on imported fireworks weeks before the Fourth of July

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — From neighborhood parties to huge city shows, fireworks are a staple of Independence Day. But with 90 percent of our nation's fireworks being imported from overseas, recent tariffs could impact the way distributors and customers purchase the holiday favorite this year.

Patrick Mifsud is the owner of Exotic Fireworks in Dearborn Heights. He tells me that the Fourth of July is their busiest time of year.

"We're a luxury item, so if they don't have the money, then obviously they're gonna spend less money here," Patrick said. "Our big buildup is really coming right now, but I still do notice something going on that it's, you know, not as many people coming in as I would like to be coming in right now."

But with the recent tariffs on large importers like China, Patrick says he is starting to feel the heat.

"When we try to put in our orders right now for things that we don't have, there's always little things that you're trying to fill the gaps, and we're feeling that right now," Patrick said. "So when we put the order they're costing them more than they used to."

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, China is our largest importer, bringing in 95 percent of the fireworks we have in the U.S.

"Right now for anything for me to buy at this point, it costs me 35 percent more to bring it in," Patrick mentioned.

While you may see the porice of fireworks has increased at some retailers, Patrick says the cost of what he has in stock isn't trickling down to consumers quite yet.

"We bought this last year, so the tariffs are not going to affect our customers this year, but next year there's definitely gonna be a problem," Patrick said.

But because many are buying only for the holiday, some tell me they're willing to splurge.

"Whatever it is, I would pay for it," VJ said.

"You were gong to get what you were going to get no matter what?" I asked Larry.

"No matter what," he replied.

And while the financial impact might not be felt by custimers yet, Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, says it might be a good idea to plan your fireworks shopping ahead of time.

"There could be some product shortages, not massive, but certain things, maybe they might not be in stock," Julie said. "I'd encourage people to shop early."

