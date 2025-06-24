Camp Joy gives kids tools to talk about mental health and emotions

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teens and young adults ages 10-34, according to the CDC. When this issue hit close to home for one young woman in Northville, she made it her mission to change how young people talk about and address mental health.

Camp Joy may look like a typical summer camp, but for the kids there, the games and activities are tools for something much deeper.

While the signs of summer camp are all around, with activities like tie-dye and horse painting, what sets Camp Joy apart is that kids are also talking about their emotions.

"The circle of control is how we're going to teach ourselves how to understand and how to manage the feelings that come with this in our control and out of our control," said Madelyn Wessner, a camp counselor.

It was the second year that Olivia attended the camp, and she says it's taught her a lot about herself and how she interacts with others.

"You have challenges, and some people just don't believe, but, like, that you're just a kid and it doesn't really matter, but like when you went to Camp Joy, everyone, like, cares even if you're just a kid," said Olivia.

Getting young people talking about mental health and finding ways to cope is why Hannah Jahshan started Camp Joy and her non-profit A Pathway to Joy.

"I saw that the community needed support. I saw that so many people were hurting, and I didn't understand why it wasn't getting better," Jahshan said.

Her faith in God led her to create a community, knowing personally how serious the danger is of staying silent and the importance of having a safe space.

"I experienced a loss myself of a friend who passed away to suicide, um, and then I just knew friends who struggled with the same thing," Jahshan said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Hannah Jahshan talks about Camp Joy and A Pathway to Joy

FULL INTERVIEW: Hannah Jahshan talks about Camp Joy and A Pathway to Joy

It started with a Steps Against Suicide walk, became a non-profit, and is now in year two of Camp Joy.

"I think it took off better than I could have ever imagined," Jahshan said.

Each counselor is a young adult and a member of A Pathway to Joy, with their own stories.

"They've changed my life so it's not just some people are being impacted, it's everybody, which is absolutely beautiful and it's leading to so much growth and change within people," said Westley Hatz, a counselor.

Jahshan is already working on plans for the future, including their own space, a mental health house, and campgrounds.

"I feel like Camp Joy just really lives up to its name; it really brings joy to everyone," said Olivia.

————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

