Changes are coming to the Rennaissance Center: What do Metro Detroiters want to see?

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — We know that changes are coming for the Renaissance Center we just don't know what they entail demolition- a remodeling? We asked metro detroiters what they want to see.

The awe of one of Detroit's most famous buildings: that's no question.

"It's a beautiful building its right on the river," said Thomas Graneau Jr. "It's definitely an iconic building here for the heart of Detroit."

"The Ren center was built after the Detroit riots to have a rejuvenation in Detroit, a Renaissance that's why they call it the Renaissance center," said Jim Dusseau

It's so iconic that Detroiter Joshua Storks-Hayles even got it tattooed on his right arm.

"Yea, (I have) a lot of Detroit pride," Joshua said. "This tattoo is pretty symbolic given that this is the Renaissance Center, I used to come here for high school dates"

With that pride comes Detroiters with a lot of thoughts about the decline in foot traffic to the building, with General Motors moving it's global headquarters and the possibility of some changes to the facade they've grown attached to.

So how would Detroiters feel about it being demolished, or parts of it?

"Not good. It's a beautiful building I'd like to see it stay just like it is." Thomas said.

"I remember back when I was little going to the movies there," said Tyrone Bynes. "It's a staple in our community I'm sure they can find some use for it."

Commercial architect Rainy Hamilton Jr. has some insight into a large-scale project like the Ren Cen. His firm, Hamilton Anderson Associates had a hand in Little Caesar's Arena, Ford Field and the MGM. He says everything has to be looked at holistically.

"Demolishing it is one number and that's probably easy to calculate and determine, but what you're giving up in terms of future value in terms of the space and and the building and the structure, you know, that building renovated and adaptively reused will generate so much more than just rent per SE," Hamilton said. "Because they'll bring people to Detroit they can live, people can work the so its hard to put a number on that . I mean the benefit of that can be tremendous to the city."

While he sees more benefit in keeping the towers, Hamilton says a building of that size, complexity and age will have it's challenges."

"Right now it's hermetically sealed with all glass," Hamilton said. "I don't think there's any operable windows. So how do you introduce fresh air? How do you introduce light, more light into the interior?"

And it will be costly.

"It's hard to put a number on it today," Hamilton said. "Depending on what is necessary to give it a second life."

One thing is for certain: any major changes will be a big deal for some to get used to.

