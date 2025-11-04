City of Detroit invests $1.75M in food banks as lines grow amid SNAP cuts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food pantry lines stretch for blocks across Detroit as the federal government shutdown has cut SNAP benefits.

At the New Bethel Baptist Church's Forgotten Harvest Mobile Pantry on Detroit's west side, the line extended down the street and around the parking lot on Tuesday. The pantry typically serves around 250 people, but organizers estimate they saw more than 300 visitors.

"I got to be out here doing the footwork for my family, which is two houses, and I will do that. If it takes me three, I been up here three and a half hours, I'll do it again," Sonya Wilkins said.

Wilkins arrived early Tuesday morning and waited hours to reach the front of the line. Her daughter is among 1.47 million Michiganders who rely on SNAP benefits.

"They need to get together and end this. Put this food back in these babies' mouths," Wilkins said.

Local food banks and pantries report demand was already elevated this year, but lines have grown even longer since the shutdown began.

"It was a lot of people, you know, it just blew my mind," client Larry Breeden said.

Eric Bell, the director of the New Bethel Baptist Church Mobile Pantry, confirmed the increased demand and says volunteers are needed.

As politicians work to resolve the shutdown, the City of Detroit is investing $1.75 million into food banks and launched a new website to help residents locate pantries.

"In Detroit, politics has to step aside when we take care of the needs of our residents," Duggan said in a Facebook video with council members.

Since issuing a call for volunteers Friday, more than 800 people have signed up to help at pantries across the city. You can sign up to volunteer here.

Bell expressed appreciation for the city's support.

"I'm very happy with that. I'm pleased with that and I just hope that they keep up the good work," Bell said.

