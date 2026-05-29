(WXYZ) — From furniture and clothes to collectibles and toys, garage sales are drawing big crowds across Taylor this week.

As many families look for ways to cut costs, second-hand shopping is becoming more popular than ever, but people taking part in Taylor's citywide garage sale say these events are more than just about saving money.

See the full story from Taylor reporter Carli Petrus in the video below

Citywide garage sale across Taylor drawing big crowds this weekend

"These are all new with tags from Target. And these are rugs that cost a lot of money," one shopper, Tracy, told me.

The citywide garage sale in Taylor brings neighbors out looking for deals. For shoppers like Tracy, it's not only a chance to save money, but to make some.

"Buy it cheap and resell it for more money," she said.

Tracy said she uses online sites like eBay to resell her garage sale finds for extra cash.

“I’ve been doing it for five, six years and it’s a good profit, you know, for extra money on the side," she said.

But many say the best part is the community connection that comes with it.

“I like people, I’m a people person, I like petting the dogs," Chris Hodge said.

He told me he's been going to garage sales since he was a kid with his grandpa and mom. With online shopping becoming the norm, he says garage sales offer something you just can't get through a screen.

“Even with internet and stuff, I don’t think it’s going to go out any time soon.”

For some shoppers, there's a strategy to score the best finds, but others say the fun is in the surprises.

The citywide garage sales run through May 31 with dozens of homes across the city taking part.

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