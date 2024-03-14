Community helping decide future of Oakland Community College's Highland Lakes Campus

(WXYZ) — Pickleball is apparently a popular sport among community members in Waterford — especially seniors who play at Oakland Community College's Highland Lakes Campus. But the days of the campus are numbered.

It’s set to close for good at the end of fall 2025 since so much learning takes place online. So at some point, the 155-acre property will be up for sale.

It's unsettling news for Nancy Croitori — who says she uses this gym on the regular.

"As soon as we heard that, we thought ‘oh god. They’re going to build some kind of huge residential, whatever commercial all over the place and we didn’t want that," she said.

Croitori formed a group made up of concerned citizens: the Four Town Citizen Action Team. She says the group’s objective is to work together with OCC and Waterford Township on the property’s future.

“Let them know what the residents are feeling and wanting to see with the campus to make it a win-win for both, taxable reasons for Waterford obviously and to keep it open space and recreational for the community," said Croitori.

Steve Ogg, a pickleball player and longtime OCC alumni and former coach, isn't part of the citizen group, but he's chock full of ideas on preservation.

“I would like to see it still be a community center," said Ogg.

And that’s exactly in line with the township’s vision of a park and community center.

"There’s [an] amphitheater here. It hasn’t been used in years. But that would be a benefit to the community to have outdoor concerts," said Croitori.

Residents hope to maintain the green space, indoor and outdoor courts, and buildings — and keep them accessible to the public.

“I know there are other entities interested in these properties and buildings. We’re hoping that they can be repurposed instead of bulldozed. We know for a fact that there’s a church interested in some of buildings and property, and I know that there’s other probably potential developers interested in the property no doubt," she said.

The next step is a feasibility study, which will allow the township to determine what, if anything, is possible.

“There’s two different studies. There’s one with the cost are going to be to rehabilitate everything and get it up-to-date, and the other is the costs of what OCC wants for the buildings and the properties," said Gary Wall, Waterford Township supervisor.

Wall says OCC gave the township a heads up before publicly announcing the campus would be closing. That has allowed the township to decide if it wants to purchase any of the property.

Wall says everything within the red border of this map is the OCC property.

Waterford Township is considering purchasing everything within the blue border, about 30-acres, rehabbing two buildings, tearing down High Oaks Hall, and building a parking lot in its place — and making other recreational upgrades.

To pay for it, Wall says a “bond proposal” would be placed on the November ballot for voters to decide.

“Ultimately, the residents will have the final decision, but I think that’s appealing because we’re preserving green space, and we’re making things happen," said Wall.

I also spoke with Peter Provenzano — the chancellor at Oakland Community College.

Watch more of his interview in the video player below:

Web Extra: Peter Provenzano, chancellor at Oakland Community College

“This is exactly what we had hoped for, because we think it being a park and community center allows that property to continue to give back to the quality of life of the residents ... and so we couldn’t be more pleased with the conversations that are happening, as well as the direction that it’s headed," said Provenzano.

Provenzano says there is other interest in the property, but it’s not for sale.

He says the focus is on working with the township and has been from the beginning, and what happens to other parcels of land will be decided a later date.

"So we’re watching, we’re listening. And we’re praying and hoping that it’ll be a positive outcome for the community and for Waterford," said Croitori.

As for the rest of the land, the township and the citizen group say residential development makes sense —as long as there's a place for pickleball.

