Community rallies around family after they lose house and pets in fire

NEWPORT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Held family of Monroe county is trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after they lost their home to a furnace fire Friday night.

The fire destroyed the keepsakes, clothing, christmas presents. and the most devestating losses-the lives of their two dogs — Bingo and Max — three Ferrits —Baby, Fluffy and Crush — and their cat, Scratchy.

The family told me they were coming back to the home when they smelled what they thought was a bonfire. At first, they were concerned for their neighbors, so they checked on their home. After not noticing any flames from the neighbors, they drove to their house where they saw smoke and flames coming out of the attic.

WXYZ

"We have nowhere to live for Christmas. I mean, we just purchased the house three years ago, so not having it now is like a very big struggle." said Ashley Held.

But despite all the family has lost, Ashley told me they are still trying to give their boys a good Christmas.

Ashley Said the community has stepped up in ways she did not expect, giving her family a soft place to fall in their time of need.

"When this happens to someone, you never you never think that this is going to be you in the future. So to see that we are getting this much support, it just surprises me and amazes me so much that the community is willing to help that much." Ashley said.

If you would like to help this family get back on their feet, you can click here to visit their GoFundMe.