Community steps up to help Canton High School Girls' Tennis by coaching team

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's tennis season in Southeast Michigan. And Canton High School squad of 50 strong-willed young Cobras are getting ready.

"We have matches set up; we are doing practice every day," said Caitlyn Laidlaw.

17-year-old Caityln Laidlaw and 18-year-old Saee Pawar are captains of the women's team.

"You know we both are seniors, and we've had a lot of fun over the past few years, like a lot of team bonding, our team is very close-knit. So, it was pretty sad," said Saee Pawar.

That's because the Cobras were faced with heartbreaking news a month before the season that they may be unable to compete.

"So our two coaches, one of them retired from coaching and the other one moved to a different school district. And so we lost both our coaches. And we didn't know really who to ask if we are having a season, and so kind of just got told, we don't have any coaches, and no courts, so we don't know if it's going to happen," Caitlyn said.

While the school's courts were being refurbished, one of the player's father, Jeff Walters, couldn't see his daughter upset.

"I'm an engineer, so I have a problem-solving mindset, and I realized our neighbor across the street plays men's league tennis. And so, I reached out to him, and basically, after 3 hours, he said I have coaches lined up," Jeff said.

That's where 65-year-old Vijay George and 73-year-old Charlie Siracusa make an entry as the new coaches for the Cobras.

"We coached together JV tennis, junior varsity tennis at Catholic Central," said Charlie.

"Why was it important for both of you to step up?" I asked.

"It's the commitment to tennis and the camaraderie that these young women have put together in a very short period of time. Faraz I can feel them, gelling with each and every practice. And having them dream big and why not us," Charlie said.

"What are some of the challenges you guys have faced in terms of coaching this team right here?" I asked.

"The biggest challenge is we don't have home courts. These girls have to be bused in," Vijay saud.

John Glenn High School in Westland chipped in their courts.

"We also have parents riding the bus with us to our matches that are far away, picking up snacks for us," Saee said.

"It's a community effort to make sure that these young ladies are able to play tennis this season," I pointed out.

"No question about it," Charlie replied.

"You know a couple a months ago I had a daughter in tears, no I have who is beaming," Jeff said.

"What's that one thing that you arew always going to remember about this moment?" I asked.

"The things we had to overcome to get here," Caitlyn said.

"You should appreciate the things that you have going on for you," Saee said.

The Canton Cobra's tennis season wraps up in mid-May, and now they only ask that the community comes out and support their matches.

You can find the team's schedule at this link.

