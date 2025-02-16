Community theater: Grease musical comes to Wyandotte under the theme 'older is bolder'

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grease is one of the most-watched musicals on Broadway, and now it has arrived in the city of Wyandotte.

Set in 1959, the plot revolves around the lives of ten working-class teenagers from the fictional Rydell High School. But director Bryan Aue says all 25 of the metro Detroit Greasers come with a twist.

WXYZ

"I can definitely tell you in the Downriver area in the greater Detroit area it's the first time to feature an over 50 cast, this is older people playing teenagers," said Bryan.

It's being done under the theme of older and bolder.

"Whose idea was it?" I asked.

"It was mine. It came about from a complaint because there was a show that was released from Broadway but only available to high school kids, and we said the high school kids get all the great stuff. What happens to all of us that are a little older, what can we do?,'" Bryan said.

Well, 53-year-old Rob Douglas, a Dad of four daughters, has lots to do... as he dawns the lead role.

WXYZ

"Danny Zuko is just an iconic part you know John Travolta played in the movie, so kind of the quintessential ladies' man, definitely not me, so I really have to act there," Rob said.

With 30 community shows under his belt, the Trenton High School teacher says he also played the same role 36 years ago when he was in high school.

"Playing Danny in your teens and playing Danny now, what's the difference?" I asked.

"Dancing is always challenging for me. Again, just now, it's just thankful that you know you have the opportunity," Rob replied.

"And why would you say that?" I asked.

"I just think age out of certain roles, especially for something like this where we're supposed to be teenagers, you really have to suspend your disbelief when you're gonna be watching us up there," Rob said.

WXYZ

Meanwhile, 66-year-old Robin Wilson, who is part of the ensemble, saw the movie version of Grease but never dreamt of acting in the play, especially after becoming a grandma.

"Yes, I have 8 grandkids and they are the ones that encouraged me to try out," Robin said.

"I get it because you're a veteran actor, right?" I asked.

"Oh yes, because no, I am a complete newbie. I have never auditioned for anything ever," Robin said.

"So, what are some of the challenges you've gone through while being part of this play?" I asked.

"Remembering the choreography because the music is so fast," Robin said.

"I've directed both teenagers and now older actors and the older actors talk more because they're not afraid of me," Bryan said.

"Surely the message is age is just a number," I replied.

"It Is!" Robin said.

"They're gonna surprise people. They have great comic timing, they have great knowledge of their characters, and what they may lack in youthfulness, they make up for in life experience and abilities on stage," Bryan said.

Bryan says his production is similar to the Broadway version, along with additional songs from the movie.

"Are you thinking about your next play?" I asked.

"I kind of am, yeah," Robin said.

"So you've been bitten by the acting bug," Faraz said.

"I believe I have, yes," Robin said.

Tickets are available online; the last show is on February 23rd, to learn more about the play and buy tickets,click here.