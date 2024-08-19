Community worried as radioactive waste heads for Wayne County landfill

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne Disposal facility, just off I-94 in Van Buren Township, is a hazardous landfill run by Republic Services, who confirmed over the phone to 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed that they will be processing radioactive waste, which will be making its way from New York next month until January 2025.

"I don't like that. I got my kids living next door, grandkids, and our neighbors," said Bonnie Coughlin, a Van Buren Township resident.

Coughlin has lived in Van Buren Township for decades. Her home is a mile away from the landfill.

"It's always been scary what they dump there," said Coughlin.

"It's also a federally approved facility, so does that give you any assurance?" asked Javed.

"Not really. How can you guarantee something is not gonna harm us?!" said Coughlin.

A recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presentation talks about 25 semi-trucks arriving here per week. It also shows that every truck will be decontaminated, and the radioactive waste will be secured in lined trucks.

The waste is all set to come from the Niagra Falls Storage site that dates back to the 1940s, where the Lewiston, New York facility became a primary storage location for byproducts associated with uranium ore refining for atomic bombs as part of the Manhattan Project.

"I just want to know how harmful this is? And how are they going to put that over there?" said Coughlin.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Both Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and State Representative Reggie Miller describe the size of the contaminated waste as 6,000 cubic yards of soil and concrete and 4,000 gallons of groundwater with elevated radiation.

"I have to shut my windows at night, it's so terrible, you can smell the smell," said Anthony Pauldebias.

Another resident, Pauldebias, has been living here for 36 years. Pauldebias says this is not the first time the landfill has processed hazardous waste.

"I'm just worried about my health, the health of others, and the value of our houses," said Pauldebias.

Back in 2018, Channel 7 covered the news about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dumping up to 124,000 tons of low-level radioactive soil and materials from a former military supplier in Luckey, Ohio.

Then, last year, after a train derailment in Palestine, Ohio, more than 218,000 gallons of toxic liquid waste was brought to Wayne County, which blindsided state and local officials.

Meanwhile, in a statement to 7 News Detroit, Republic Services writes in part, "Wayne Disposal is a Subtitle C landfill that is highly engineered with multiple safety measures in place and frequent inspections and systems tests to ensure everything is operating as it should. The material that will be accepted from the Niagara Falls Storage Site falls within the permit guidelines and will be managed safely, responsibly, and in compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations."

"Why don't they drive it somewhere else?" asked Coughlin.

"Would you want to move?" asked Javed.

"I ain't moving, this my home, I've been here for 71 years, I ain't going nowhere. But we do need to try and stop it," said Coughlin.

Now, Wayne County Executive Evans says that while he understands that the waste has to go somewhere, the county can't always be the way out, and that's why he will look for solutions through new policies or legislation.

