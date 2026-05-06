DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit, it's almost time to rev your engines! We're now 23 days away from the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The IndyCar race will be taking over the streets of downtown Detroit, and with that, get ready to hear some noise, because construction on this year's track has begun.

Watch Brittany's report below

Construction begins in downtown Detroit ahead of 2026 Grand Prix

Watch our interview with Grand Prix volunteer Brian Cummings from the 6 a.m. show

Web Extra: Watch our interview with Grand Prix volunteer Brian Cummings from the 6 a.m. show

The 1.7-mile street circuit runs through the heart of the Motor City. Drivers will face nine turns and have breathtaking views of the city's landmarks and the Detroit River.

This will be the fourth time IndyCar racing will be taking over downtown Detroit streets since beginning the race back from Belle Isle in 2023. Some people who live and work here say the slight inconvenience is worth it for the city; others wish the racing stayed on the island.

Races are set for the last weekend of May, and parts of the track are a tribute to the Motor City. Ontop of highlighting locally-owned businesses, the small business straightaway will have seven murals, each one for a district in Detroit.

Last year's Grand Prix brought out about 156,000 attendees over the three-day event, a four percent increase from the year before. Some of those attendees are visiting Detroit for the first time.

Residents are pretty split on the event, with some saying the Grand Prix is a great way to show off all Detroit has to offer. Others feel the closed streets and extra traffic are too much.

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"I think these are great opportunities for the city of detroit to bring in businesses and people to come and see what we have to offer, so I think it’s wonderful," said Detroit resident Lola Clark.

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"It’s too much. It’s just too much," said a downtown worker who did not want to share her name. "It’s just, I don't get it. I don't know why they don’t keep it at Belle Isle, because when you’re down here every day when it’s there, and I’m a commuter, it just takes me off. It just throws me off when I’m catching my bus. I still, I just don't get it."

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"There’s a lot of great events, and I think it’s really important Detroit has these events. I think that like when you have the NFL draft and things like that it draws national attention," said resident Paul Weihs. "I think the Grand Prix is a great event. It’s a pain in the butt sometimes. It causes problems getting around, but you know it’s kind of like the benefits outweigh the drawbacks in my opinion."

The races are May 29-31st. Tickets are available at this link, but remember, there are some free spots along the track to watch these IndyCars blow by.

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