Coyote attacks, kills sheep at Greenfield Village; families raise concerns

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in Dearborn are keeping close watch on their children and pets after an attack involving a coyote at Greenfield Village.

That attack led to the death of a Merino sheep.

In the wake of that coyote attack, Dearborn families are being extra careful, and Greenfield Village is stepping up security.

“Dearborn is a very happening city, a lot of people and crowds,” parent Mehr Myrtaj said. “I can’t just relax because of the whole coyote issue.”

In part of a statement, Greenfield Village says:

“On Tuesday, April 9, a male Merino Sheep was found in Greenfield Village killed by a wild coyote… Given this recent incident, the Henry Ford has put additional measures in place.”

They tell us they’ve added more security and staff presence and are working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Video below: Our initial report on increased coyote concerns and what the city is considering for safety

Coyote concerns in Dearborn as the city weighs its options

After learning about the attack, pet owner Jerald Dungy II has one thing in particular in his mind.

“Keep my animals inside,” he told us.

7 Action News met with City Council Member Mustapha Hammoud to discuss this troubling development. He said the city is still working hard to develop a plan and communicate with the DNR.

“We’re moving quickly to assess where we are at. Until we figure out a safe and humane way to deal with this issue, people need to keep an eye on their pets,” Hammoud said.

For Myrtaj, it comes down to safety.

“I’m seeing in the news they’re trying to do something about it. I’m hoping they can, so we can just feel safe out here,” she says.

The DNR says they are looking into this further. People urged to contact them if you see coyotes and to store trash securely.

