Crash victim hit by teen moments after egg-throwing incident speaks out

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A crash victim caught in the middle of a teenage quarrel is speaking out. Telecia Hudson is upset the driver who hit her only got a citation. Yet, the crash sent Hudson to the hospital and left her without transportation.

Just before the crash, Detroit police said a group of teenage girls were throwing eggs at a home. A girl was upset a boy broke up with her. The incident happened on Littlefield Street near Puritan Avenue on June 7.

After egging the home, the group of teens sped off and disregarded a stop sign. That caused Hudson to crash into them.

You can watch alarming video of the crash below:

Viral video shows crash after women vandalize house

Nearby resident Jordan Powers caught the commotion on camera.

"It's crazy though because you only see stuff like that online and not in real life," he said. "After they crashed, everybody jumped out the car. The innocent driver was still in the car."

WXYZ

Hudson said, “It just happened. It just literally came out of nowhere. Did not see them coming.”

WXYZ

“I hit the steering wheel, hit the door, the car spun around and hit the iron fence. Door popped open," she recalled.

Hudson, who was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises, said the crash totaled the vehicle she was driving, which belonged to a friend.

“I had a knot out here to my, on my head, a gash on my head. I still have a scar. My knee’s still busted open. My leg is still very much tender,” she explained.

Detroit police told 7 News Detroit the at-fault driver was cited for careless driving and driving on an expired license. Hudson feels the suspect got off easy.

"I felt like that should have got more than a citation. Like, something should have been done. They were vandalizing someone’s property, trying to leave the scene of vandalizing someone’s property,” Hudson said.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Kurt Worboys said, “One thing did not relate to another in the sense of correlation between what punishments would be associated.”

WXYZ

He said, while the traffic crash is unfortunate and Hudson was caught in the middle, the suspect’s mischievous action before blowing the stop sign is unrelated and does not factor into the citation.

Worboys said Hudson’s next best recourse is to go the civil route.

“The suspect vehicle did have insurance. It was her mother’s vehicle," Worboys said.

"Our victim, unfortunately, did not have insurance on the vehicle she was driving. It belonged to somebody else. It was not her vehicle and so, that will cause some issues going forward trying to get the full compensation she’s hoping for, possibly, because of that. But we did what we needed to do as Detroit Police Department," Worboys explained.

He said the resident whose home was vandalized did not want to press charges, although it wouldn't have made a difference regarding the crash citation.

"They're lucky they got off with just a citation because they could have got hurt also," Hudson said.

She said of the teens, "Think before you just go out there and react off of your emotions."