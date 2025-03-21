Crash victim's family speaks out after man reportedly hid in attic to avoid sentencing in fatal wreck

(WXYZ) — Danny Rabah-Nasr was killed on Inkster Road, not far from King, in Brownstown Township in December of 2023 when another driver crossed the center line.

His family has waited a long time to see the man responsible face a judge.

"I appreciate you coming out of the attic for me," said an officer on bodycam video to James Craig Martin.

VIDEO: Police release bodycam footage of arrest of James Martin

Hiding in his home from police, 58-year-old James Craig Martin has been wanted in court since August of 2024, the date he was supposed to be sentenced. Martin pleaded no contest last year and was convicted of moving violation causing death.

"If it was a true accident, which I know accidents happen, why are you running away, why are you hiding," said Deena Rabah-Nasr, Danny's sister.

Extended interview: "How can people be so cruel?" Deena speaks out after losing brother in crash

Martin was convicted of killing 30-year-old Danny on December 23, 2023, after crossing over the middle lane on Inkster Road in Brownstown Township.

"Miss him so much," said Danny's mother. Danny's family says their world has stood still ever since.

"It's very hard to wake up or go to bed and just look over and see an empty bed, it sucks," said Deena.

Martin was found by police on Wednesday, hiding in his attic. After he was taken into custody, Martin was arraigned in court the next day.

"Didn't appear for sentencing, have been getting letters back and forth, emails back and forth. I told him he either had to show up or post the bond. I set a $75,000 10 percent bond when he failed to appear for sentencing and that's where we are with it," said the judge.

Martin is currently sitting in jail, with his bond set at $50,000.

I spoke with his wife Friday who says they were at the original sentencing, which was scheduled on August of 2024.

"They said it was canceled to reasons unknown," said Taira Martin.

I asked why police haven't been able to find him since.

"I'm getting to that. They not only didn't notify us, that and the harassment and everything," she said.

Taira claims she is scared of police, saying "I'm terrified of them I truly am."

"He was trying to stay away until he could get into the doctor to get some release to go in," Taira added.

Related Video: Taira talks about James's health challenges

Martin is scheduled to be back in court on April 8.

Danny's sister Deena says she and her family will be there.

"We are going to keep going until justice is served," she said.

