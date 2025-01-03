CultureDet's custom T-shirts catch the eyes of Lions' players and fans

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A boutique clothing store in downtown Detroit is turning heads with its custom T-shirts, which have not only captured the attention of Detroit Lions players but also fostered a sense of Lions fan pride.

Culture Detroit is at the forefront of a design that connects fans with their beloved team.

The custom T-shirts have been flying off the shelves since their launch in November.

Local Lions fan Michael Pryde expressed his interest, saying, "I think that they are amazing."

Another fan, Ava Turcotte, added, "It's honestly the flames on the lions I find it pretty cool," highlighting the vibrant and distinctive design that resonates with many from Detroit.

Juanzel Smith, co-owner of Culture Detroit, explained the inspiration behind these eye-catching T-shirts.

FULL INTERVIEW: Juanzel Smith of CultureDet talks about viral t-shirt

“We feel like no one tapped into the true culture, the true essence of Detroit and Detroit sports and how that intertwines,” he shared.

The designs have even been favored by Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who bought the full tracksuit, hats, and T-shirt.

“J-Mo was here. He loves it. He has the full jogging suit, the shirt, and he has both hats. David Montgomery came through,” Juanzel noted.

The concept for the t-shirts emerged before Thanksgiving when Juanzel partnered with the T-shirt company Mexicantown Flea.

“We did a test with the design," said Juanzel.

That's when some of Detroit's big-name rappers went down to Houston for the game.

"Artists like Skilla Baby and G-MAC Cash were repping the gear,” Juanzel explained. “It kind of just took off from there. When we got back from Houston, I was like, let's press these things; it's a go for sure.”

Since their public launch, the demand for these T-shirts has surged, with the store selling out four times since November. Some shirts even sold out during live interviews, showcasing their immense popularity.

Lions fan Rheim Zigeler said, “Oh, they’re fire! If you get one of those, you're lucky!”

The designs have received praise from various fans, including Michael Pryde, “I have 35 years of teaching art in Detroit public schools, and that is some amazing artwork right there.”

Local business owner Eddie Barbieri of La Lanterna expressed his love for the design saying, “You got the graphic; you got the Renaissance Center kind of big symbol. Detroit, as we all know, is iconic.”

Eoino Guerrero, another Lions fan, shared his excitement about the design, saying, “I love how the lions look on fire. We are on fire, guys; this is amazing.”

Smith reflected on the overwhelming support from the community, stating, “It's definitely been mind-blowing. We really appreciate their support.”

